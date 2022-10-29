Arsenal warned ahead of their match with Nottingham Forest

Chris Sutton has predicted an Arsenal win when they face Nottingham Forest in the league this weekend, but he warns them about Forest’s strong defence.

The newly-promoted Premier League side has found some stability in recent games and stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win in their last league game.

They will hope to continue their fine form when they face an Arsenal side that has no wins from their last two matches.

Mikel Arteta’s team is facing a minor crisis of confidence and they could struggle to get back to winning ways here.

Sutton acknowledges that Forest is now strong at the back, but he expects Arsenal to win.

He predicts on The BBC:

“I am still going for Arsenal to win, but they looked a bit tired in the second half of their draw with Southampton on Sunday, and they have got a Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday too.

“Forest have been a bit more stubborn in their past couple of games and have kept two clean sheets. They seem to have found a bit of defensive stability and it is down to Arsenal to find a way through.

“Because they are at home, I have to back the Gunners, but these next few weeks before the season stops for the World Cup will tell us a lot about their squad, and whether it is strong enough.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to get back to form with a win in this game and the boys know this. Their confidence took a beating against PSV, but we must dust ourselves down and get back to business.

Forest will be tough to break down, but with patience and perseverance, we will win.

