Arsenal warned Real Madrid would come for their player

Arsenal has been warned that Bukayo Saka could become a transfer interest for Real Madrid as he continues to shine for his club and country.

The attacker was in brilliant form for the Gunners before the World Cup started and scored a brace in his first game in the competition.

He is now the third youngest player to score for England in the competition and the youngest to score two goals in one game.

Saka is on the radar of several top European clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Real Madrid would have watched that game because they are interested in buying Jude Bellingham.

However, Spanish broadcaster Ramón Álvarez de Mon believes they might become interested in Saka too.

“The two players I particularly wanted to see were Jude Bellingham, a Real Madrid target, and Bukayo Saka,” Mundo Deportivo report him saying.

“The latter, as far as I know, is not a Real Madrid target, but he could be in the future because he has very good conditions and perfectly matches what Real Madrid need at the moment.

“The young English player is 21 years old and plays on the right and could offer an opportunity in the future.

“Arsenal are going crazy trying to renew him because he finishes in 2024 and the next one, if he doesn’t renew, Arsenal would be in a precarious situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is easily one of the best players in the world now and we expect more clubs to become interested in a move for him.

It will not surprise us, but we expect him to stay loyal to the club and even become a one-club man.

Saka’s form will make him more attractive, but the worst we could suffer is to make him our highest earner in his next contract.

