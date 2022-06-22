Arsenal warned Spurs can beat them to Jesus for a good reason

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that Gabriel Jesus wants to play on the wing and not as a centre-forward at his next club, and this could prompt him to join Tottenham.

The Brazilian is on the radar of Arsenal and the Lilywhites, as he is expected to leave Manchester City.

Spurs can offer him Champions League football, but he will play second fiddle to Harry Kane at the Tottenham Stadium.

At Arsenal, he can become their key striker because they have lost the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

In what could be a blow to the Gunners, former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor reveals the attacker favours playing on the wing over playing through the middle.

He tells Football Insider: “Gabriel Jesus, apparently, doesn’t want to play as a centre-forward.

“I heard that from a good source. Apparently, he wants to play on the wing, he prefers it there.”

Adding: “Arsenal better be careful could easily hijack that deal. He’s not going to play as a striker for Spurs, he’s going to play as a right-winger.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Spurs have the money and will promise Jesus regular playing time, he could choose to join them.

But we have an advantage because he has worked with Mikel Arteta before, and he would be guaranteed to enjoy working with the Spaniard again at the Emirates.

