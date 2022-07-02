Arsenal warned Spurs could beat them to another target

Arsenal has been warned that Tottenham could turn their attention towards a move for Youri Tielemans before this transfer window closes.

The Belgian has been a long-term target for the Gunners, and he is very likely to leave Leicester City this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been working hard to add new players to their squad and has bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Fabio Vieira.

Spurs have also had a busy summer transfer window, and they would be keen to make sure every part of their squad is in top shape before the new season.

Tielemans has still not found a new home, and Arsenal fans would be delighted if he joins their team.

However, Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge says Spurs could beat them to signing him.

He said, as quoted by HITC: “I know that in the past they liked Youri Tielemans and I know there was talk about going to Arsenal, but don’t be surprised if they have another look at him later in the window down the line.

Adding: “That is someone I have heard where you shouldn’t completely rule it out in the future, and I said I thought he was going to Arsenal, but I was told no.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been a solid Premier League midfielder, and he deserves to play at a club that is much bigger than Leicester.

A move to the Emirates will help him to achieve that, and Arsenal must be working on it.

We have a packed midfield now, but Tielemans arrival will improve competition which will force everyone to work hard and become better.

The faster we act on this news, the better our chances of beating Tottenham to his signature.

