Arsenal warned that Leicester is set to replace them in the top four for years

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons that Leicester City is about to become another threat to Arsenal in their bid to become a regular top-four team again.

The Gunners haven’t made the top four since 2017 and have been playing Europa League football since that time.

While they labour to return, Leicester is building a team that is constantly challenging for the top four.

Brendan Rodgers has gradually turned them into a team to beat and they won the FA Cup at the weekend.

Winning that trophy brings more success to their campaign which could still end with them earning a place in the top four.

But Arsenal has continued its downward spiral since Arsene Wenger left his post as their manager in 2018.

O’Hara rubbished them and other “top six” teams particularly Spurs and says Leicester is set to continue getting better in the next few years.

He said on TalkSPORTS: “This ‘commercial big six’ is nonsense. They are a big six football club. They are in there and consistent.

“I guarantee over the next three or four years they will consistently finish higher than Spurs or Arsenal.”