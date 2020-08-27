Arsenal warned that Messi situation could threaten Aubameyang deal

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal FC to speed up proceedings over a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, amidst speculation surrounding the future of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward has rocked the footballing community this week by telling his club that he not only wants to leave with immediate effect, but wishes to trigger a clause which was written into his deal which would allow him to leave for free, with the Mirror having found a supposed copy of the sax which he sent to the club.

Unfortunately for the forward, that clause has since expired, and while his legal team are set to argue that the Coronavirus pandemic interfered with the timeline of the campaign, which had an affect on his decision, I struggle to believe he will get away with forcing a free transfer.

Saying that, the player’s wish to leave the club will likely remain, especially whilst the current president is in charge, but it remains to be seen whether any change could lead to a change in Messi’s stance.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the situation, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has told our club to push forward with tying Aubameyang down to his new deal, with our star striker having previously talked of his intention to play in Spain, as well as play for Barcelona specifically, telling L’Equipe (via AS) of his promise to his grandfather previously..

Given the bombshell Messi/Barca news, I suggest Arsenal get @Aubameyang7 locked down as a matter of extreme urgency. Like… now. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 25, 2020

The Sun recently quoted Aubameyang from social media that he was yet to be given a new contract to sign by Arsenal, which did not go down well with supporters, with reporters having claimed a deal was all-but wrapped up.

Could Messi’s Barcelona saga have a knock on effect on a number of clubs, and could Aubameyang be viewed as a potential Messi replacement?

Patrick