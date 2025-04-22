Arsenal warned that Real Madrid could poach their star man

Arsenal have just secured a momentous victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, and one of their standout performers across both legs was Bukayo Saka. The winger, who only recently returned from a significant injury layoff, demonstrated exceptional form during the matches and played a key role in helping his side reach the semi-finals.

Saka is widely regarded as Arsenal’s most influential player, and this reputation is well-earned. His performances consistently reflect maturity, composure, and a high level of technical ability, making him central to Mikel Arteta’s plans. Despite his young age, he has become a cornerstone of the team’s attacking structure and a symbol of the club’s current resurgence in European football.

Understandably, Arsenal are keen to retain his services for the long term. While Saka remains under contract, it is expected that the club will seek to secure his future further by offering a new deal in the near future. However, given his rapid rise and the global attention he now commands, there is always the risk that Europe’s biggest clubs will begin to circle.

One such club could be Real Madrid. Known for targeting elite-level talent, Los Blancos have a long-standing tradition of pursuing the world’s top players when they reach their prime. According to Mirror Football, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the Spanish giants could soon have their eyes on Saka.

Ferdinand remarked: “I reckon after that – Arsenal won’t want to hear this – Real Madrid will be looking at him, thinking ‘he can play for us’. He still has a lot of work to do at Arsenal for three or four years – win the Premier League. Look at Trent. Won the league, won the Champions League, 27, [same age as] when Cristiano Ronaldo left [Man Utd for Real].”

Saka’s talent has been evident for some time, but his ability to shine on the biggest stage in Europe further confirms his status as one of the top players in world football. While Arsenal fans may hope to see him remain in north London for many years to come, interest from a club of Real Madrid’s stature is hardly surprising.