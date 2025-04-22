Arsenal warned that Real Madrid could poach their star man

Arsenal have just secured a momentous victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, and one of their standout performers across both legs was Bukayo Saka. The winger, who only recently returned from a significant injury layoff, demonstrated exceptional form during the matches and played a key role in helping his side reach the semi-finals.
Saka is widely regarded as Arsenal’s most influential player, and this reputation is well-earned. His performances consistently reflect maturity, composure, and a high level of technical ability, making him central to Mikel Arteta’s plans. Despite his young age, he has become a cornerstone of the team’s attacking structure and a symbol of the club’s current resurgence in European football.
Understandably, Arsenal are keen to retain his services for the long term. While Saka remains under contract, it is expected that the club will seek to secure his future further by offering a new deal in the near future. However, given his rapid rise and the global attention he now commands, there is always the risk that Europe’s biggest clubs will begin to circle.
One such club could be Real Madrid. Known for targeting elite-level talent, Los Blancos have a long-standing tradition of pursuing the world’s top players when they reach their prime. According to Mirror Football, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the Spanish giants could soon have their eyes on Saka.
Ferdinand remarked: “I reckon after that – Arsenal won’t want to hear this – Real Madrid will be looking at him, thinking ‘he can play for us’. He still has a lot of work to do at Arsenal for three or four years – win the Premier League. Look at Trent. Won the league, won the Champions League, 27, [same age as] when Cristiano Ronaldo left [Man Utd for Real].”
Saka’s talent has been evident for some time, but his ability to shine on the biggest stage in Europe further confirms his status as one of the top players in world football. While Arsenal fans may hope to see him remain in north London for many years to come, interest from a club of Real Madrid’s stature is hardly surprising.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Can you at least wait until the season ends before you start copying the red tops and posting stories about Tv pundits spouting hot air as if we’re supposed to take them seriously?
According to reports, Real Madrid are in for Saliba and now Saka. I suppose next week Timber will make the list, and perhaps Rice will follow after that.
I take it as a compliment that Real are interested in our players; verification they are top top quality.
Hopefully we retain Saliba and Saka, but it all comes down to what they want as players; money? trophies? titles? playing for the biggest club in the world?
Rare are the days where we see one club players; I think Gerrard was the last one I saw with Liverpool, but I could be mistaken.
Of course Real Madrid and other top clubs will be looking at Saka, just as we are looking at other clubs players, it didn’t need that performance against them for them to know what he can do. It doesn’t take Ferdinand to tell us that. Some of these pundits must have degrees in the bleeding obvious.