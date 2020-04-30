Arsenal warned that spending will be limited this summer

Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has supposed told his backroom staff that there will be limited transfer funds available this summer, which will not come as a shock amidst the current world climate.

Our club has been linked with a number of transfer targets of late, but those believed to be valued at the top end can all-but be ruled out unless we sell some of our current crop.

The Standard claims that staff were informed that ‘expensive’ signings are highly unlikely, and that new signings are ‘not considered a priority’.

The AST has reiterated the likelihood that there will be little cash reserves for spending also, highlighting the losses at present.

AST members received the following: “The reduction in income from playing BCD for the rest of the season will knock £23m from available cash at the end of the season as will the absence of season ticket renewals (£70m). The combined impact will leave little spare cash this summer, especially if sponsors withhold part of their advance payments for season 2020-21.

“Arsenal’s available cash reserves heading into the summer of 2020-21 could be wiped out and a new borrowing requirement of over £50m being required by the end of July if the club is to meet its commitments to pay other clubs instalments due on player transfers and finance wages in June and July. So we certainly don’t predict a big spending transfer window!”

The club had been promised to be bailed out by owner Stan Kroenke this summer, although such an injection to my knowledge is yet to happen.

The losses appear to be stacking up amidst the world pandemic, and currently are no nearer the light at the end of the tunnel, while there is some claims that players will not be keen on a return to action amidst the crisis.

Will acceptance of our current financial situation hamper our bid to keep our key stars? Could we be forced to sell key assets in the summer?

Patrick