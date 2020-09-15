Arsenal warned that target is going nowhere this summer

Sky Sports via Birmingham Mail claims that Brentford has warned that they will not be allowing David Raya to leave them this summer.

Raya has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as they look for a replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez is set to join Aston Villa and his sale will mean Arsenal has to sign a new backup goalkeeper.

Raya was in impressive form for Brentford last season as they almost won promotion to the Premier League.

They reached the final of the Championship Playoff, but they were beaten by Fulham for the final promotion ticket.

The Bees will love to have another crack at promotion, and keeping their key players will be helpful.

They have already lost Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and they might still lose Said Benrahma before this transfer window closes.

However, the report claims that they have decided not to sell any of Raya or Rico Henry this summer.

Having sold Watkins, they will feel that they have enough money to keep the rest of their team, and if Benrahma eventually leaves them, they will be in an even better financial position.

Arsenal will hope that they can get the Bees to change their mind about selling Raya when they table an official bid.