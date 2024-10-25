Arsenal warned their corner tactic could put them in trouble

The controversial aspect of Arsenal’s approach lies in the alleged use of blocking techniques to free up space for their key players in the box. By blocking defenders, Arsenal can create openings for their teammates to exploit, leading to more scoring opportunities. While these tactics are not new in football, their consistent application could put the Gunners at risk of facing consequences if officials begin to view them as infringing the rules.

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton, in an interview with The Times, highlighted that Arsenal is now being watched more closely. “In my day, Chelsea were good at blocking opponents off the ball, but then referees and the media drew attention to their tactics, and they were much more likely to be caught,” Walton explained, adding, “I sense a similar process has happened recently with Arsenal’s set pieces”. This increased attention could lead to tighter officiating during Arsenal’s matches, potentially resulting in more fouls being called during their set-piece plays.

The newfound focus on Arsenal’s corner routines could force Mikel Arteta’s side to tweak their strategy to avoid drawing fouls or penalties. While using clever tactics in set pieces is a part of football, it becomes problematic if it crosses into illegal territory. Arsenal’s ability to adapt and maintain their effectiveness from corners without resorting to questionable practices will be crucial as they continue their push for silverware.