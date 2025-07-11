Arsenal warned they could be signing another Darwin Nunez

Arsenal is pushing to add Viktor Gyokeres to their squad in the next few days/weeks, but will he shine in the Premier League?
In the last two seasons, the striker has scored almost 100 goals for Sporting Club, establishing himself as one of the world’s best strikers. Gyokeres wants Arsenal to be his next club, and the Gunners are already working on the deal as things stand.
They are expected to close an agreement as soon as possible, and Gyokeres is eager for that to be the case. The Swede has even decided not to return to Sporting for pre-season and wants to resume training with Arsenal instead. It is a scenario the Gunners want, so there is a very good chance he will soon be an Arsenal player.
Can Gyokeres succeed where others have struggled?
However, concerns linger due to recent examples of players who have thrived in Portugal but struggled in England. Darwin Nunez is a prime example. The striker was a superstar in Portugal but has found it difficult to replicate that form since his move to Liverpool.
Gary Lineker weighed in on this on The Rest is Football, saying:
“It’ll be a challenge for him because it is different, obviously. We saw Darwin Nunez come in, didn’t we, scoring, not quite to that degree, but not far off in Portugal, then going to Liverpool and obviously, it’s never really happened for him.”
Every player’s journey is unique
Despite those concerns, every player is different. Gyokeres could find his footing in England and succeed beyond expectations. His motivation to join Arsenal and his impressive scoring record suggest he has the potential to adapt and thrive in the Premier League.
Only time will tell if Arsenal’s gamble pays off, but the club and fans are hopeful that Gyokeres will bring a new attacking edge to the squad.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Signing another Nunez? Sounds like we have already walked away from a deal for him.
Don’t forget Gyokeres also has pl experience and besides not every player from Portugal has flopped!
Oh really?
Shall we look back at a few of the most recent exports out of the Portuguese league then?
Darwin Nunez 😂
Goncalo Ramos 😂😂
Nico Gonzalez 🤣🤣🤣
Manuel Ugarte 🤦
Fabio Vieira 🤣
Joao Felix 🤣🤣
Mathues Nunez🤣🤣🤣
But how many of them are Swedish?
Well, that´s one side of the coin. Shall we look at the other side as well?
Ronaldo
Carvalho
Bernardo Silva
Bruno Fernandes
Nani
Diego Jota
Ruben neves
Pedro Neto
So let´s make this Gyökeres thing 50% – 50%
I would take the risk and sign him.
The man scored a hat-trick against City in the UCL just a wile back…
Lol this is not the complement you think it is.
Did you even watch that match? 🤣
That’s if we even sign him at all but I’m sure he wont flop, he’s a top player and that is why we are not getting him coz our club seem to be busy with petty deals at the moment😊😠
I’m not sure you can really make a valid comparison like that. Yes, Nunez certainly hasn’t been the expected success at Liverpool and they are reportedly looking to sell him but that doesn’t mean Gyokeres would be the same – should Arsenal sign him in the end.
And Nunez was part of a team that actually won a league.
I like that Gyokeres can fashion his own chances, as he did when we faced him and he hit the post. He looked good in the UCL and was the joint top scorer in the group stage. He also outscored Isak for Sweden. These things, on top of his crazy stats, tell me he will score for our team
I would give him a very good chance of being a top forward for us. He is a beast and a total different animal to players mentioned above or being compared too.
People keep missing the fact that Gyorkeres killed it in the Championship, which can be just as tough, if not tougher than the EPL. Just sayin…
He did? What champions league were you watching? Do you come from an alternate universe where Sporting won UCL and Gyokeres win the golden boy?
Because in this reality, Sporting went out with a whimper and Gyokeres was largely ineffective when he came up against a decent defence.
@Rootkit
Reading is fundamental. But comprehension is key. I never wrote anything about the “Champions League”. Next time, try “comprehending” what was written before you jump the gun and go off all half cocked. And by the way. He sure had our very effective defence on their toes, considering the meager service he got from his teammates. ✌🏾
Yep, that is my bad.
Bit dyslexic today 😅.
But then again, I wouldn’t say he killed it, he was… above average…
For me, his kicking on in the Championship (not to be confused with the UCL) as he turned 21 y/o is potentially very relevant as his performance was consistent with what he showed in Portugal for an additional two seasons. Will he be able to conquer the challenge of the PL? We’ll see but imo it is worth the risk to find out.
You can say the same with any transfer, you never know if it’s going to work out but you have to take a chance sometimes. What’s the alternative, don’t make any transfers because they might not work out.
RELAX FELLAS WE GETTING JACKSON