Arsenal warned they could be signing another Darwin Nunez

Arsenal is pushing to add Viktor Gyokeres to their squad in the next few days/weeks, but will he shine in the Premier League?

In the last two seasons, the striker has scored almost 100 goals for Sporting Club, establishing himself as one of the world’s best strikers. Gyokeres wants Arsenal to be his next club, and the Gunners are already working on the deal as things stand.

They are expected to close an agreement as soon as possible, and Gyokeres is eager for that to be the case. The Swede has even decided not to return to Sporting for pre-season and wants to resume training with Arsenal instead. It is a scenario the Gunners want, so there is a very good chance he will soon be an Arsenal player.

Can Gyokeres succeed where others have struggled?

However, concerns linger due to recent examples of players who have thrived in Portugal but struggled in England. Darwin Nunez is a prime example. The striker was a superstar in Portugal but has found it difficult to replicate that form since his move to Liverpool.

Gary Lineker weighed in on this on The Rest is Football, saying:

“It’ll be a challenge for him because it is different, obviously. We saw Darwin Nunez come in, didn’t we, scoring, not quite to that degree, but not far off in Portugal, then going to Liverpool and obviously, it’s never really happened for him.”

Every player’s journey is unique

Despite those concerns, every player is different. Gyokeres could find his footing in England and succeed beyond expectations. His motivation to join Arsenal and his impressive scoring record suggest he has the potential to adapt and thrive in the Premier League.

Only time will tell if Arsenal’s gamble pays off, but the club and fans are hopeful that Gyokeres will bring a new attacking edge to the squad.

