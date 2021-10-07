Arsenal warned they face a new challenger for a Champions League spot

Former Chelsea defender and TalkSport host, Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal that getting back inside the top four is going to get tougher as Newcastle United gets close to being taken over by a new owner.

TalkSport says a financial consortium backed by the Saudi government will take over the Magpies soon.

The deal has been in the pipeline since last year before it initially collapsed.

However, it is back on after the Premier League cleared the prospective new owners to buy the club.

When it goes through, the Magpies will have the richest owner in the Premier League with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set to own the club.

The new owners will obviously spend as much as Manchester City has done to win the Premier League or at least break into the top four and Cundy believes they are a new challenger to Arsenal, who are rebuilding to get back in the Champions League places.

“This is a new kid on the block trying to muscle in on the richest clubs in England – Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Man United,” the ex-Chelsea defender said on TalkSport’s Sports Bar.

“Now there’s a new kid on the block in Newcastle.

“They’re coming in to shake-up football and get into the Champions League football and win the Premier League, that’s what their doing.

“Roman Abramovich is a billionaire, he’s not at Chelsea to make money he’s there to deliver trophies and with Man City, it’s exactly the same.

“They don’t care what they spend! Everton do, Spurs are different, Arsenal are very different, but this is a different animal.”