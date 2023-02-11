Arsenal warned they must learn to play against teams like Brentford

Arsenal has now won none of their last two league games after picking up just a draw in the game against Brentford today.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead, but Brentford was always in the game and eventually earned a draw with an equaliser.

The Gunners could lose the top spot if Manchester City beats Aston Villa and then beats us.

Arsenal did not play terribly against Everton and Brentford, but they could not win despite dominating and reactions have started pouring in, this is one example from Sam Dean of The Telegraph. He tweeted:

“Arsenal are going to have to get used to matches like this. Opposition teams are learning what to do (and what not to do) against them. They had 70 per cent of the ball, played more than twice as many passes as Brentford, took 23 shots… but did not create enough clear chances.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dropping points in the last two games haven’t been good for us and it is understandably casting doubt over our title challenge.

We have to wake up unless we want this winless run to come to a halt, remember that is now three competitive games in a row we have not won.