Arsenal warned they risk being “torn apart” against Manchester City

Arsenal has just dropped valuable points in the title race after a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners have remained atop the league table for most of this season but have now dropped five points in their last two matches.

They lost to Everton before facing Brentford, but their closest rival, Manchester City, lost against Tottenham on the same match day.

With a game in hand, Mikel Arteta’s side sits six points above the champions before the latter plays and both title challengers will face each other in Arsenal’s next match.

Fans will be disappointed by how they performed in the game against the Bees and Givemesports’s Alex Batt warns them that they simply cannot play that poorly against City.

He tweeted:

“Play like that on Wednesday and we’re getting torn apart.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The draw against Brentford is a big blow because we needed to win that game and show we have bounced back from the defeat to Everton.

It is obviously disappointing but we are still clear at the top and we will bounce back, this is a mini-slump but we always pull out of them, generally against a big side, so we still have every reason to be positive this evening.