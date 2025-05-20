Arsenal warned to act fast as Dortmund open door to Bynoe-Gittens transfer

Arsenal’s interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has entered a decisive phase, following a clear message from Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. Speaking to Sport 1, Kehl confirmed that talks over the youngster’s future are expected to begin soon and that a sale is very much on the cards, if the right offer arrives – that offer is reported to be in the region of 60m.

“There’s definitely a market for him. He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them,” Kehl stated, signalling that the Bundesliga side are open for business.

Arsenal urged to avoid past mistakes

The Gunners have come under scrutiny in recent windows for moving too slowly on key transfer targets. Last-minute compromises have cost them first-choice signings, and with Premier League and European rivals like Liverpool and Real Madrid already making early moves, securing players such as Jeremie Frimpong, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Milos Kerkez. Arsenal cannot afford to fall behind again.

The Bynoe-Gittens situation presents an opportunity to buck that trend. The 19-year-old, once of Manchester City’s academy, has impressed with his pace, flair and maturity beyond his years. If Arsenal believe he fits their long-term project, now is the time to act.

Dortmund planning a summer shake-up

Kehl also hinted at a broader squad rebuild, one that could see multiple exits as the club aims to streamline its wage structure. “We want to reduce wages,” he said. “That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.”

That includes several well-known names such as Giovanni Reyna, Niklas Süle, Salih Özcan and Julian Brandt, whose futures are all uncertain.

Arsenal must act or risk missing out

If Arsenal delay, they risk being caught in a bidding war, or worse, missing out entirely. The more players Dortmund offload early in the window, the less pressure they will feel to sell Bynoe-Gittens. That could shift the dynamics quickly, either driving up his price or prompting Dortmund to rethink their position altogether.

For Arsenal, this is more than just another potential signing. It is a chance to send a message that they are serious about squad depth, youth development, and staying ahead of the curve.

Should Berta and Arteta move now to land Bynoe-Gittens before rivals pounce?

Your thoughts always appreciated Gooners!

