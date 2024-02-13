Arsenal warned to be at their best to ease past Porto in the Champions League

The ex Benfica and Chelsea defender Scott Minto, speaking to O Jogo, is already convinced that Arsenal will be too strong for FC Porto when the two teams meet in a critical Champions League round of 16 match next week.

Arsenal are in top form; they are on a four-game winning streak following the winter break, having defeated Crystal Palace 5-0, Nottingham Forest 2-1, Liverpool 3-1, and West Ham 6-0.

There is one thing that is evident from these victories: the Gunners are improving their efficiency in front of goal.

Is there any team that would want to face them right now? I don’t think there is, and I feel sad for their next opponents.

The Gunners’ next game is against Burnley, which I believe they will easily win and pick up all three points. After possibly humbling the Vincent Kompany-led team, they have a crucial round of 16 first leg against FC Porto.

Minto believes that even if FC Porto puts up a fight, Arsenal, who are a superior team with better players, can win both home and away against their Portuguese opponents if they bring their best game.

“FC Porto has a strong brand and a lot of experience in the Champions League and will never stop fighting,” Minto told O Jogo.

“But I feel that Arsenal will pass in both legs, because they have a better team and better players.

“But pay attention, if they want to beat FC Porto they will have to give their best, nothing can make it easier, (Sergio) Conceição knows how to overcome himself and make players overcome themselves.

“These were also his principles as a player.”

Many people, once the UCL round of 16 fixtures were dropped, thought Arsenal’s facing FC Porto was a simple fixture for them, so it’s not unexpected to hear it highlighted, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Arsenal will travel to Portugal on February 21st for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Porto, with the second match taking place at the Emirates on March 12th.

