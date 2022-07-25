Arsenal warned top star will ask to leave if they cannot make top four

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has warned Arsenal that Bukayo Saka might ask to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again.
Saka is Arsenal’s most valuable player, and he has been developing well after breaking into their first team from the club’s academy.
The attacker remains one of the finest players in the Premier League, and top clubs will jump at the chance to sign him.
Reports have linked the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City with a move for the Euro 2020 finalist, and Kenny believes he might ask to leave and join either of them if Arsenal falls short in their pursuit of Champions League football again.
He tells Football Insider: “If Arsenal didn’t get into the Champions League this season I wouldn’t be surprised if he is looking for a move.
“He would be looking for a move to a regular Champions League team like Liverpool or Man City, even Chelsea.
“It would have to be someone who is more or less guaranteed Champions League football. It is a tough one because he still has years left on his deal and whoever comes in will have to pay top dollar.
“He will definitely want to get out if they don’t get into the Champions League, that’s what the club will promise him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is one of the finest players around, and it is understandable that many clubs will want to add him to their squad.
He remains one player that we cannot lose, and a new deal for him should be sorted out as soon as this transfer window closes.
If we get him on a new long-term contract, we can be sure he will stay or earn us a lot of money when he leaves.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I didn’t know they were best friends lol
This is true of every top player on every team. It’s not rocket science – top players want a seat at the top table (aka Champion’s League)
Now if Saka comes out and says something like “I want to be a Gunner for life even if we never finish higher than fifth” that would be worthy of an article. And a tad more worrisome.
Who knows what Saka is thinking?
Hopefully he stays, if not we need to get good value in sale.
Shame to lose his talent, but club comes first. If his extension isn’t sorted by December, then he has to be sold. Massive drop in value if it goes to his final year.
Same with Saliba; class player, better than White, but if he doesn’t extend both him and Saka must be sold in January.
Club must come first not appeasing players.
With respect, until we all see how Saliba performs in the EPL real comparisons with White are premature.The fact that we paid a large premium for White is not his fault but it seems to have influenced many Arsenal fans who seem to criticise him at every opportunity.Personally I thought he did well last season, and I am confident he will develop into a very fine player.
I criticize White because of his performances. Too often he gets caught ball watching, and his pace has saved him from his poor positioning.
Even pundits have said Saliba reads the game better and positions himself better.
I believe time will prove me correct. Not saying White is bad, only saying Saliba is better. Even Brighton had a better season without White playing CB, worth mentioning I’d say.
I’d like to see White play CDM, his technique and passing would fit the position. In an honest competition Saliba beats out White, as I believe Arteta is seeing.
We shall see.Let’s review the situation say 3 months hence.
Saka is young and a brilliant player but I have seen nothing to indicate that he is the next Lionel Messi. If it becomes a case whereby he sees his future elsewhere then get good money and reinvest..
The rest of the window should fo as follows;
1. Saka, Gabriel & Saliba renewals sorted asap
2. Selling Leno to Fulham, Hector to Betis, Lucas to whoever in Italy & Pepe to might take him. Even loans to permant deals means we are still getting some money in from the loan then the obligated money to buy at end of season. AMN, Nelson & Others too.
3. Finish the window off on a high with Cody Gakpo once he’s finished UCL qualifiers and either Teilimans or Onana for that midfield role we need filled.
If we manage to get this done or anything similar we will possibly have a real squad for this season to compete for Top3 & Europa League.
Fingers crossed 🤞
He hasn’t even signed a contract yet, so its all conjecture.