Arsenal warned top star will ask to leave if they cannot make top four

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has warned Arsenal that Bukayo Saka might ask to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again.

Saka is Arsenal’s most valuable player, and he has been developing well after breaking into their first team from the club’s academy.

The attacker remains one of the finest players in the Premier League, and top clubs will jump at the chance to sign him.

Reports have linked the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City with a move for the Euro 2020 finalist, and Kenny believes he might ask to leave and join either of them if Arsenal falls short in their pursuit of Champions League football again.

He tells Football Insider: “If Arsenal didn’t get into the Champions League this season I wouldn’t be surprised if he is looking for a move.

“He would be looking for a move to a regular Champions League team like Liverpool or Man City, even Chelsea.

“It would have to be someone who is more or less guaranteed Champions League football. It is a tough one because he still has years left on his deal and whoever comes in will have to pay top dollar.

“He will definitely want to get out if they don’t get into the Champions League, that’s what the club will promise him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the finest players around, and it is understandable that many clubs will want to add him to their squad.

He remains one player that we cannot lose, and a new deal for him should be sorted out as soon as this transfer window closes.

If we get him on a new long-term contract, we can be sure he will stay or earn us a lot of money when he leaves.

