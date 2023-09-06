Arsenal warns Nicolas Pepe about staying beyond this summer

Nicolas Pepe has received a stark warning that he could face an entire season without playing football if he opts to remain at Arsenal.

The club is actively seeking to offload him, but so far, there have been no takers willing to match his current wage package at the Emirates. Pepe reportedly prefers staying at Arsenal for the final year of his contract to secure his full salary.

In contrast, Arsenal is keen on moving him to another club to alleviate some of their wage expenses. However, Pepe appears more interested in securing a substantial payout from the club.

A report from The Sun has revealed that Arsenal has issued a warning to the former Nice loanee, indicating that he will not be part of the first-team plans if he chooses to stay. The club’s intention is clear: they want him to depart, and if he doesn’t, he may find himself spending the entire year in the stands, without any involvement in competitive matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe can never get a contract close to what he earns at the Emirates now and knows this is his last big payday.

This could be the reason he is reluctant to leave the club, but we have to find a way to ensure he leaves for another team so that we can reduce our redundant players.

