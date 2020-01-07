Arsenal wary of another Denis Suarez situation this transfer window

Arsenal’s board have fears over the proposed move for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng in the January transfer window.
The German defender is one of the defenders linked with a move to Arsenal this month as they look to improve their defensive record.
Boateng has been sidelined with some injuries problems this season but he is no longer the defender he was a few years back and the Germans are willing to let him leave for free if any team can take on all his wages.
Arsenal’s board have reservations over making a move for Boateng as they want to avoid the scenario of Denis Suarez.
The Spaniard joined Arsenal in the last winter transfer window, he never got to grips with the team’s style of play and was carrying an injury.
Arsenal’s board knows that they cannot afford to repeat the same mistake twice and Goal.com is claiming that they would prefer to sign someone else.
Calum Chambers injury has made it almost a must for Arsenal to sign a defender this month, but they are not prepared to spend excessively.
Dayot Upamecano is their top target but RB Leipzig is not interested in allowing one of their prized assets to leave this month.
It is understandable that the board have reservations over Boateng, he is in his thirties, injury-prone and offers no guarantee that he can succeed in the English game.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I suppose the first consideration would be to sign a player who is actually fit to play from day one.
Both AW and UE fell in to the trap of signing players carrying injuries and it was farcical to say the least.
OT.. What a beauty, Bernardo Silva 👍
If the board is so worried about Boateng being another Suarez situation then STFU and
sanction $50M for MA to get one of Dunk, Upamecano, Ake ASAFP. I could personally care less
what was actually spent this summer and if it takes moving on Miki, El Neny, Mustafi and
even Xhaka at considerable losses to finance said move than so be it.
AFC will not be serious players in any of the remaining competitions if they refuse to add
a top CB in January.
Those that think otherwise I tip my hat to your Obstinate Optimism. LOL
Ace I think you’re being too hard on the board.
The board are fully aware we need to fix the defense that’s why they’ve identified targets in the first place.
Nobody’s really expecting Arteta to pull top 4.
The Europa league also have to go down with the opponents we face en route to the final.
So really, nobody’s putting pressure on Arteta to deliver trophies this season or top, some fans are just being hopeful.
Hope is what keeps every man going isn’t it?
I think you’re the only one with massive expectations and that’s why you keep pointing out top 4 and Europa league win.
Truly, common sense demands we let go of a few defenders first.
We have lots of poor defenders, the summer would be the perfect time to do business.
Like you and I know, RBL won’t let Upamecano go this month even though Arsenal wants him, even you’ve pointed that fact out yourself.
For now I’m just supporting Arteta and the team.