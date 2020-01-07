Arsenal wary of another Denis Suarez situation this transfer window

Arsenal’s board have fears over the proposed move for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng in the January transfer window.

The German defender is one of the defenders linked with a move to Arsenal this month as they look to improve their defensive record.

Boateng has been sidelined with some injuries problems this season but he is no longer the defender he was a few years back and the Germans are willing to let him leave for free if any team can take on all his wages.

Arsenal’s board have reservations over making a move for Boateng as they want to avoid the scenario of Denis Suarez.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal in the last winter transfer window, he never got to grips with the team’s style of play and was carrying an injury.

Arsenal’s board knows that they cannot afford to repeat the same mistake twice and Goal.com is claiming that they would prefer to sign someone else.

Calum Chambers injury has made it almost a must for Arsenal to sign a defender this month, but they are not prepared to spend excessively.

Dayot Upamecano is their top target but RB Leipzig is not interested in allowing one of their prized assets to leave this month.

It is understandable that the board have reservations over Boateng, he is in his thirties, injury-prone and offers no guarantee that he can succeed in the English game.