Arsenal was close to landing former Liverpool ace in the summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to the Blood Red Podcast that Arsenal was close to landing Philippe Coutinho in the summer before the appointment of Ronald Koeman changed everything.

The Brazilian was linked with a return to the Premier League after he failed to feature in the plans of Barcelona.

He had spent last season out on-loan at Bayern Munich and several reports claimed that he was still not needed back in Barcelona.

The midfielder had offers, but a return to the Premier League was thought to be his preferred choice, and Arsenal was in pole position to sign him.

Romano has now revealed that Barcelona had decided to sell him and that his agent was working on taking back to England to play for either Arsenal or Tottenham.

He claimed that the appointment of Ronald Koeman changed everything and the midfielder eventually stayed at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to the Blood Red Podcast, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Romano said: “Before, Barca were considering to sell Philippe Coutinho and he was on the list to sell, so his agents were working to offer him to Tottenham, to Arsenal.

“Arsenal were really close and at the start of August, they were ready. But once Koeman arrived, he understood it was difficult to sign other players, for example Memphis Depay.”