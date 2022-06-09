Arsenal was very unlucky with the fixtures last season and deserve a change of fortune

The first three games of last season were not good for Arsenal, in fact, they were really dealt a tough hand and it was always on the cards that they would struggle.

Remember, the three opening defeats were against Brentford, Man City and Chelsea.

Brentford had just been promoted, they were at home and in a new stadium, the atmosphere was always going to be electric and outside one or two teams, most would have ended up losing that opening game. All the stars were aligned for the Bees that evening.

Losing to Man City and Chelsea is nothing to be ashamed of, City were hot favourites for the title and Chelsea was expected to challenge them and it should be noted that Liverpool did not win a single game against the top four teams last season and yet for some reason it was disastrous that Arsenal lost to the Blues and Citizens.

Now, let’s imagine that our opening three games were against say, Norwich, Aston Villa and at home to Tottenham, imagine the start we would have got then and the momentum that would have been built.

Getting fortunate with the opening three fixtures is imperative, we were not last season and that affected us big time. We need to get off to a good start to our next campaign and that starts with getting a break when the new fixtures are decided.

