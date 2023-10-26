Arsenal watched Galatasaray star again as a transfer decision draws close

Sacha Boey appears to be in line for a transfer from Turkey to Arsenal, which is not a common occurrence.

The defender has been attracting the attention of Arsenal since the previous season, and their scouting efforts have intensified this season. It seems that an approach to Galatasaray is on the horizon.

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Boey’s performances, especially when Galatasaray defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford. According to a report on Sporx, they have intensified their scouting mission by observing his play in the recent game against Bayern Munich.

Boey has impressed both in England and in the match against Bayern, even though his team did not secure a victory.

While it’s uncertain how many more scouting missions Arsenal will conduct for Boey, it is becoming increasingly clear that he is a serious target for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey is an exciting talent who has done well in Turkiye so far and we need a full-back as exciting as he is.

Ben White has played that role very well, but we can tell that he is not a natural in that spot.

The Englishman will move central if we can sign Boey and his arrival could also help us change formations.

