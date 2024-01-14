Arsenal watching 80m euros rated defender at the AFCON

Ousmane Diomande is a player whom Arsenal seems to be obsessed with, and they will acquire the defender if they can afford him.

He has been developing well since his move to Sporting Club and is currently one of the finest young centre-backs on the continent.

Arsenal is aware of this and has been working hard to secure a deal, but it is proving to be challenging.

Sporting recognises that they possess one of the finest talents in Diomande and are prepared to keep him in their squad for as long as possible.

However, every player has a price, and he will eventually leave. Will it be to the Emirates?

Record reveals that Arsenal remains keen, and the Gunners are closely monitoring him as he represents Ivory Coast in the AFCON in the next few weeks.

He will be crucial to their success, and Arsenal hopes to gather more information about him during the competition.

However, the Gunners may have to pay his release clause, which stands at 80 million euros, a substantial fee to consider.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is a fantastic defender who has proven to be a good player in the last few months.

We have followed him for some time, but his release clause is huge and could scupper any move for him.

