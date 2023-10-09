Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal watching a player who dazzled against Man Utd

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly showing interest in Galatasaray’s right-back Sacha Boey, and there’s a possibility that he could join one of these North London clubs at the end of the current season.

Boey has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, and his performances at Galatasaray have garnered attention. Arsenal had the chance to observe Boey’s standout performance for Galatasaray against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, where his team emerged victorious.

His impressive showing against a top English team has likely reinforced the interest of Arsenal in the French right-back. Fotospor reports that both Arsenal and Tottenham are closely monitoring Boey’s progress and could potentially compete to secure his services for their respective squads.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if either Arsenal or Tottenham makes a move to sign Sacha Boey in the future transfer windows.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been linked with a move to the Emirates for several months and his performance shows he can be brilliant against English opponents.

However, we may have to scout him further before deciding to sign him.

We have the rest of this season to follow him and be sure he is a player who is consistent enough to do well for us if he moves to London.

However, if we do not act fast, Spurs could move quicker and beat us to sign him, which would be embarrassing.

