Arsenal watching as Real Madrid’s deadline for their target nears

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Nico Paz, with Como believed to be open to selling him for a suitable fee. However, Real Madrid holds a buy-back clause in the agreement that took him to Italy, which could yet shape his future when the season ends.

The Spanish side remains one of the leading clubs in world football, and Paz dreams of playing for them. His first choice is understood to be a return to the Spanish giants once this campaign has concluded, making their next decision especially important.

Real Madrid Holds Key Advantage

Madrid are expected to consider making that ambition a reality, while Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely. Most reports indicate that the Spanish club are likely to activate the buy-back clause in his contract, which would place them firmly in control of the player’s next step.

However, they do not have unlimited time to act. In what could be a boost to Arsenal’s hopes, a report in Fichajes says Madrid have until the end of May to trigger the clause. As reported by the source, failure to do so would alter the transfer picture significantly.

Arsenal Remain Alert

If Madrid does not activate the agreement before the deadline, Como would then be free to sell Paz to another club. That possibility has placed Arsenal on alert, with the Premier League side paying very close attention to developments surrounding the Argentinian midfielder.

They are said to regard him as one of the finest young players on the continent, believing he could become an exciting addition to their squad at the end of the term. While Madrid still appears to have the strongest hand, Arsenal’s interest remains active, and the approaching deadline could prove decisive in determining where Paz plays next season.