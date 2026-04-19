Nico Paz celebrating scoring for Como
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal watching as Real Madrid’s deadline for their target nears

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Nico Paz, with Como believed to be open to selling him for a suitable fee. However, Real Madrid holds a buy-back clause in the agreement that took him to Italy, which could yet shape his future when the season ends.

The Spanish side remains one of the leading clubs in world football, and Paz dreams of playing for them. His first choice is understood to be a return to the Spanish giants once this campaign has concluded, making their next decision especially important.

Real Madrid Holds Key Advantage

Madrid are expected to consider making that ambition a reality, while Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely. Most reports indicate that the Spanish club are likely to activate the buy-back clause in his contract, which would place them firmly in control of the player’s next step.

However, they do not have unlimited time to act. In what could be a boost to Arsenal’s hopes, a report in Fichajes says Madrid have until the end of May to trigger the clause. As reported by the source, failure to do so would alter the transfer picture significantly.

Arsenal Remain Alert

If Madrid does not activate the agreement before the deadline, Como would then be free to sell Paz to another club. That possibility has placed Arsenal on alert, with the Premier League side paying very close attention to developments surrounding the Argentinian midfielder.

They are said to regard him as one of the finest young players on the continent, believing he could become an exciting addition to their squad at the end of the term. While Madrid still appears to have the strongest hand, Arsenal’s interest remains active, and the approaching deadline could prove decisive in determining where Paz plays next season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Champions League Trophy
Is a Champions League place more valuable than winning a trophy
Andy Townsend doubts if Arsenal’s target is worth signing
Anthony Gordon
Why Arsenal has a huge advantage in the race for Anthony Gordon
Posted by

Tags Nico Paz

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors