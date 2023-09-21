Arsenal watching teenager in Conference League this week

Antonio Nusa is emerging as one of the most promising talents in European football, and Arsenal has expressed interest in acquiring his services. The 18-year-old currently plies his trade at Club Brugge and had the opportunity to make a lucrative move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window, which he ultimately declined.

Arsenal is renowned for its commitment to talent development and has been identified as a potential destination for Nusa. Despite the interest from top clubs, the young footballer recognises that he has time on his side and opted to stay with Club Brugge during the previous transfer window to ensure he continues to receive sufficient playing time.

However, Nusa’s decision to stay put has not deterred European clubs from closely monitoring his progress. According to a report from Sport Witness, Arsenal and several other clubs across the continent will have scouts watching him closely in European competitions this week, particularly as his team competes in the Conference League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nusa is causing a sensation at the moment and it is clear that he is a top talent in the making.

He certainly dreams of playing for a bigger team and we have to start making moves to convince him to join us soon.

The battle for his signature will become serious in the summer if he has another good term in Belgium.

