Arsenal weigh up striker options as summer window heats up

Arsenal have been scouring the market for a striker. The club is actively looking to bring in the missing piece of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw after years of near misses. Who the Gunners will eventually settle with remains unclear, however fans can be confident it will be either Benjamin Šeško or Victor Gyökeres (or both)!

Recently, Arsenal received a significant boost in their efforts to sign the latter. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Swedish international has prioritised a move to north London. Gyökeres has chosen the Gunners amid heavy interest from Manchester United, where he would have had the opportunity to work with his former manager.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation and are currently well placed to seal his signature after the revelation. The player’s stance has come to light amid a standoff with his parent club, Sporting. In a stunning turn of events, the former Coventry man has threatened to go on strike due to a violation of a gentleman’s agreement for him to leave for a cut-price deal. This standoff, along with the player’s preference to join the Gunners, will put them in a commanding position to secure his signature.

Šeško still the preferred option despite Gyökeres boost

Despite the opportunity, it is worth noting that the Gunners still prefer a move for Benjamin Šeško. The Slovenian international has been made the priority target for the summer. Talks have taken place with RB Leipzig for his signature, but no formal offer has been made for the striker.

Reports say the Germans will hold out for his full release clause, £92 million, representing a major stumbling block in Arsenal’s attempts to secure a deal. Nonetheless, the Gunners will be boosted by Victor Gyökeres’ commitment to join them. Now that such information has been publicly made available, Arsenal are in a strong position to negotiate better terms for the player.

Leipzig will know the Gunners have other options and are in no desperate need to sign the player. Also, their failure to qualify for European football next season will play in Arsenal’s favour. The Germans will surely look to offset the absence of European revenue with a cash injection from sales.

Berta’s smart approach gives Arsenal the upper hand

It would be naive to think Arsenal have luckily found themselves in this strong position. Credit must go to the recruitment team, most especially Andrea Berta, for not putting their eggs in one basket. Arsenal have taken a fairly different approach this summer. The club has actively been in talks with a number of targets simultaneously ahead of a final decision, and this has put them in a fantastic position to seal the transfer of Benjamin Šeško.

Whether the club secures their priority target remains to be seen, but with Gyökeres now fully back in the mix, should the Gunners reconsider their priorities?

Contributions are much appreciated in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…