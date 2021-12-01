Arsenal weighing up a 30m euros move for Brazilian striker

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs eyeing a move for Brazilian striker, Gabriel Barbosa.

The 25-year-old Flamengo star has been in stunning form for his present club and many teams in Europe want to sign him.

He has played on the continent before, but he struggled at Inter Milan and while on loan at Benfica.

Arsenal needs attacking reinforcements, and it seems Mikel Arteta is convinced he can do a job at the Emirates.

Calciomercato reports the Gunners are one of several European clubs who have been watching him and want to take him back to Europe.

It adds that he is currently valued at 30m euros, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal to pay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need an attacker that can score, and Gabriel has a stunning record.

He has 98 goals in 139 matches for Flamengo and at 25, looks more mature than when he first came to Europe 5 years ago.

Arteta must have been monitoring him alongside other attacking targets. If he believes the Brazilian can do a job at the Emirates, we need to support him by signing the striker.

However, we cannot turn a blind eye to his first spell in Europe and need to be sure he can manage the pressure of a return before signing him.