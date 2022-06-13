Arsenal weighing up a £42m offer for Serbian midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs looking to sign Sergej Milinkovic Savic in this transfer window.

The midfielder has spent the last seven seasons at Lazio and he has developed into an inspirational figure there.

There have been advances made at him in almost every summer since he joined the Rome side, but they have managed to keep him.

The Italians could cash in on him now, with a new report on Corriere Dello Sport as related by The Daily Mail claiming Arsenal is among his suitors.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is keen to add him to their squad and they will pay around £42m for his services.

However, the Italians know more clubs will come for him and they are holding out for around £55m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has done well in Italian football and he is probably too big for Lazio now.

At Arsenal, he would not play in the Champions League next season. However, if he performs well, he can lead the club to a return to the competition in his first term.

Arsenal is also looking to win a few trophies soon, and his addition to our squad could fast-track that.

