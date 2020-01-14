Arsenal weighing up a move for highly rated Brazilian midfielder

Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense confirms Arsenal interest in their star man.

Arsenal is interested in signing Athletico Paranaense’s Bruno Guimaraes, according to the club’s president. Guimaraes has been impressing for the Brazilian outfit for some time now and it appears that he could soon be on his way to Europe.

Competition for his signature is high with reports claiming that Benfica has already made a bid for him.

Arsenal has no plans to spend significantly this month as they look to keep enough money for a summer rebuild, however, the interest from Benfica could force them to change their plans.

Chelsea has also sent a scout to check on the 22 years old and the reports brought back to Stamford Bridge has been mostly positive.

Arsenal is, however, the English team with the most serious interest and the club’s president, Mario Celso Petraglia has confirmed that.

Petraglia told Portuguese outlet O Jogo ( via Metro ): “Yes it’s true. Yesterday came the official offer from Benfica to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

“Let’s study Benfica’s offer. On Monday we will meet the club board to assess this situation.

“Arsenal are interested, but will only make an offer towards the end of the season.”

It is unclear how Arsenal would react to the news of Benfica’s offer, but a move to the Emirates now would most likely be a loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer.