Arsenal weighing up a move for quality Chelsea star

It appears that Mason Mount is on the verge of leaving Chelsea at the end of the season. The 24-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer, and after rejecting the Blues’ renewal offers, he seems likely to join a new club this summer.

Although Liverpool has been the club most heavily linked with signing the England international, according to a recent report from Goal, Arsenal is also discussing a potential summer deal with Mount.

Arsenal is still in the race to win their first title since 2004, and with Champions League football next season all but guaranteed, it is reasonable to assume that the club will allow Arteta to reinforce the squad throughout the summer.

According to the report, the Gunners are interested in bringing Mount to the Emirates, with internal discussions already taking place, although a potential deal is not advanced at this stage.

Since refusing to sign a new deal, Mount has only been awarded 16 minutes of action in the Blues’ last four Premier League games.

Mount is a talented player, and his departure from Chelsea could be a significant loss for the club. However, if he does move on, he could find a new home at Arsenal and potentially help them secure more success in the coming seasons.

