Arsenal weighing up a move for two Manchester City stars

Arsenal is audaciously targeting a move for Manchester City stars, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, according to Eurosport.

The Gunners want to rebuild their squad this summer after they finished last season outside the European places.

They hope to make the top four at the end of next season and have plans to make some quality additions to the squad.

Manchester City needs to replace Sergio Aguero and they are interested in a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Signing the England captain would be expensive and the report says they are prepared to cash in on some of their stars to make it happen.

Sterling and Mahrez have now emerged as targets for Arsenal with the Gunners looking to sign players that will immediately bring results.

The report adds that both players want to remain at the Manchester club and will hold talks with their current employers about their future.

If City insists on selling them, Arsenal will likely face even more competition for their signature.

It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta will convince them to swap winning the Premier League at City for an Arsenal team that is struggling closer to mid-table.