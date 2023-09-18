Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal weighing up a shock move for a Tottenham player

Arsenal is reportedly keeping an eye on Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, as reported by Fichajes. Despite having a strong midfield, Arsenal remains focused on improving its squad.

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal was linked with several players, although not all of them made the move to the Emirates. It seems that Arsenal is considering strengthening their midfield further, either in the upcoming January transfer window or next summer, and Bissouma has caught their attention.

Interestingly, despite the fierce rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Gunners have been impressed by Bissouma’s performances in the Spurs midfield. This admiration may lead them to consider making an approach for the former Brighton player in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs have a serious hatred for us and vice versa, so it would be just a dream to think about adding their player to our group.

Bissouma has been a key man for them this term and we probably are not the only side watching the midfielder.

It would take a miracle to sort out this deal, but sometimes the impossible happens, so we can dream.

But the only way we can persuade them to sell him would be to offer an amount they simply cannot refuse.

  2. Who are ‘Fichajes?’
    Someone there must be smoking something hallucinogenic to come up with this, given his contract & the club rivalry.
    No miracles, no impossible happenings, no (wildest) dream, no chance as “an offer they can’t refuse” would perhaps be about the same as the cost of Declan Rice, no mater anyone thinking he’s worth it or not.
    Nothing to see here.
    Next.

    Reply

    2. Precisely! Yet another complete non story,which only the tiny few less intelligent Gooners will give any credence at all.
      Complete invention! I dont esp mind even obvious false rumours, as they give JA a purpose and reason to exist, but THIS is a false rumour TOO FAR.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. He is slowly returning to life, but why would we now, the gaffer never like him before.
    Think Zubimendi is a better option, he knows Odegaard well from their plays day at Real Sociedad.

    But yes Arsenal needs another box to box powerful all action midfielder

    Reply

  5. A combination of Rice and Bissouma would be something to see but it won’t happen. Spurs are building a team and Bissouma is a key component. They are under no pressure to sell and the player seems happy where he is. It’s just typical lazy journalism.

    Reply

