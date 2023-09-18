Arsenal weighing up a shock move for a Tottenham player

Arsenal is reportedly keeping an eye on Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, as reported by Fichajes. Despite having a strong midfield, Arsenal remains focused on improving its squad.

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal was linked with several players, although not all of them made the move to the Emirates. It seems that Arsenal is considering strengthening their midfield further, either in the upcoming January transfer window or next summer, and Bissouma has caught their attention.

Interestingly, despite the fierce rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Gunners have been impressed by Bissouma’s performances in the Spurs midfield. This admiration may lead them to consider making an approach for the former Brighton player in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs have a serious hatred for us and vice versa, so it would be just a dream to think about adding their player to our group.

Bissouma has been a key man for them this term and we probably are not the only side watching the midfielder.

It would take a miracle to sort out this deal, but sometimes the impossible happens, so we can dream.

But the only way we can persuade them to sell him would be to offer an amount they simply cannot refuse.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…