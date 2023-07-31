Arsenal weighing up a very surprising move for Premier League star

Arsenal is considering a potential move for David Raya, the talented goalkeeper from Brentford, as he enters the final year of his contract with the club. The Spanish goalkeeper has been on Arsenal’s radar since their time in the Championship and has consistently proven himself as one of the league’s top goalkeepers.
Having observed Raya’s impressive performances in the Premier League, Arsenal is now seriously contemplating the possibility of bringing him on board to safeguard their goal. While Bayern Munich has been engaged in talks to sign him for a while, Inter Milan’s interest in Yann Sommer as a replacement for Andre Onana has given Arsenal the chance to enter the race.
Although Raya is keen on joining Bayern Munich, Arsenal has expressed its interest, with Mikel Arteta seeking reliable hands to provide tough competition for the number-one goalkeeper position, currently held by Aaron Ramsdale.
Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are actively pursuing the acquisition of Raya, and they aim to finalise the deal before the closing of the current transfer window at the end of next month, as reported by The Daily Mail.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Raya has been one of the finest goalies in the Premier League for a long time and the Spaniard will give Ramsdale good competition for a place on the team.
However, if Bayern promises him a first-team place as their number one, he might join the Germans over us.
If David Raya joins Arsenal, Ramsdale will not start all games.
Raya was the gaffer first choice of goalie before he signs Ramsdale, so he would be afforded an ample amount of games between the sticks.
But Arsenal will not pay £40 mill for the 27 yrs old who is in the last year of his contract.
I like Ramsdale though, his all round contribution is outstanding but he needs someone to keep him honest
Turner is a good stopper in all his rights but am not sure why the gaffer doesn’t trust him.
Here we go again, anti arsenal fans wanting Arsenal to waste their money.//He is considered Brentfords number 2 goalkeeper this year. So why would Arsenal be interested in a number 2 goalkeeper who cannot hold down a first place position in a lower level team.// He is uncapped and has average STATs at best. He is also into his final year and is probably now worth only £10 million.// We are selling Matt Turner, who is the USA number one goal keeper who is recognised in world football, for only a small sum of£15 million. So for Brentford to ask for £40 million for their uncapped number 2 goalkeeper, who has only one year left on his contract is ludicrous. //He is not even that good at playing out from the back, so i cant even see him competing for the error prone Ramsdale number one slot, and thats saying something.// He might be worth a punt at £10 million, but no more. If Arsenal pay more, then someone is taking a bung!
Hes not their number 2 keeper ,they have signed a new goalie because Raya as 1 year remaining and won’t sign a new contract he played all 38 games for Brentford last season and his stats are not far off Ramsdale .
Clean sheets -Ramsdale 14 Raya 12
Goals conceded -Ramsdale 42 Raya 46
Saves -Ramsdale 95 Raya 154
Errors -Ramsdale 2 Raya 1
As you can see Raya faced 60 odd more shots than Ramsdale playing in a inferior defence and still came out pretty even.
As for playing out from the back he’s one of the best in the league with the ball at his feet that’s why Arteta wanted him 3 years ago ,a fee that was 6 million apparently but we did not want to pay it .
Yeah, and beyond the stats and info Dan Kit provided, why is it bayern we’d be competing with, rather than a small club, if raya is so average?
He looks the part to me – would be a serious competitor for ramsdale, and could easily be our no. 1.
Concur! Dont believe Raya is needed. Turner will give the club plenty of PR marketing exposure with the next WC being stage in USA. Same goes for Balogun. For this reason i don’t any of them will be sold.
Their mere presence will generate the club also a few more millions in income wrt image rights.
I think this could happen if we can lower the price. Forest are interested in Turner and we could probably get £15m, we also have Arthur Okonkwo who is fourth choice but just finished a successful spell at Sturm Graz winning the Austrian Cup. Sell those two and we can bid for Raya.
Frank has said he is flexible ” ‘Like everything it’s a negotiation. I would love to get £40m*
If that can be knocked down to £30m then a deal could be on
The interest in Raya suggests that Arteta is not entirely happy with Ramsdale nor Turner which surprises me as the American did well in the World Cup and has impressed me on the odd occasion he has played for Arsenal.Raya at 6ft,is one of the smallest keepers in the EPL yet his lack of presence has not been apparent at Brentford who normally play with a back three of giants who are dominant in the air.Be that as it may, he is a very good stopper who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.He seems less error prone and is more composed than Ramsdale,but the prospect of forking out 40m for what I would class as a non essential buy, does not appeal to me, especially when there may be an opportunity to pick him up for free in a year’s time.
I think Turner is an excellent gk, can easily be a no1 for some very decent clubs imo, but i don’t think he’s brilliant with his feet – arteta clearly prefers gks who can play with their feet, which might be the only reason he’s not come close to overtaking ramsdale.
I do think raya would be a significant challenge to ramsdale – height isn’t everything for a gk, though I agree it helps in certain situations.
Turner may be keen to move on. He is 29 and a move to Forest could be attractive. He has only played seven times for Arsenal and when he was dropped for the second leg against Sorting he must have known that Arteta did not trust him. He will want to play some where he can make sure he does not lose his USA place. Even if we do not sign Raya he has the challenge of Karl Hein to worry about.