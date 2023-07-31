Arsenal weighing up a very surprising move for Premier League star

Arsenal is considering a potential move for David Raya, the talented goalkeeper from Brentford, as he enters the final year of his contract with the club. The Spanish goalkeeper has been on Arsenal’s radar since their time in the Championship and has consistently proven himself as one of the league’s top goalkeepers.

Having observed Raya’s impressive performances in the Premier League, Arsenal is now seriously contemplating the possibility of bringing him on board to safeguard their goal. While Bayern Munich has been engaged in talks to sign him for a while, Inter Milan’s interest in Yann Sommer as a replacement for Andre Onana has given Arsenal the chance to enter the race.

Although Raya is keen on joining Bayern Munich, Arsenal has expressed its interest, with Mikel Arteta seeking reliable hands to provide tough competition for the number-one goalkeeper position, currently held by Aaron Ramsdale.

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are actively pursuing the acquisition of Raya, and they aim to finalise the deal before the closing of the current transfer window at the end of next month, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been one of the finest goalies in the Premier League for a long time and the Spaniard will give Ramsdale good competition for a place on the team.

However, if Bayern promises him a first-team place as their number one, he might join the Germans over us.