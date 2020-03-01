Arsenal weighing up handing a contract to former Spurs youth player

Arsenal set to offer a scholarship to former Tottenham academy starlet.

Arsenal is considering given a contract to former Tottenham youngster, 17-year-old, Tyger Smalls.

The teenager left Spurs early in his career for non-footballing reasons and he has worked his way up through non-league football.

He has been banging the goals in as he looks to make a name for himself in the game, and the Telegraph claims that Arsenal is considering making him an offer so that he can become a part of their academy setup.

He joined Spurs from Norwich City, however, he had to leave the Lilywhites for other reasons but his talent has brought him back into the limelight.

He recently changed agents and that could help him make a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal has continued to build on their reputation to give youngsters the best chance of having a good career.

This season, they have helped the likes Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli become top players and Mikel Arteta would hope that the breakthrough of these players will convince him to join them.

He would join the youth setup headed by former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker should he end up joining the Gunners.