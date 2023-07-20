Arsenal Wenger’s advice to Bukayo Saka last year revealed

Arsene Wenger is one of Arsenal’s most recognisable figures after spending two decades as the manager.

The Frenchman left the club in 2018 and Bukayo Saka was still not in the club’s first team at the time.

The attacker eventually broke into the team under Unai Emery and has remained a key player for them under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager is enjoying the benefit of trusting the youngster with plenty of playing chances and it is a credit to the player for continuing to improve.

When Wenger visited the club last year and Saka had the opportunity to speak with the legendary manager. He did not miss the chance to learn something new.

Arsenal executive vice-chair Tim Lewis has now revealed what Saka asked of the Frenchman.

‘It was great to take Arsene down to the dressing room,’ Lewis told The Telegraph.

‘Bukayo [Saka] didn’t know him but he called him ‘boss’ immediately.

‘He said, ‘Boss, how can I improve?’ – [and] Arsene very dryly said, ‘I think you could use your right foot a bit more’.’

Saka has been one of our best players since he broke into our first team and he keeps getting better.

With this report, it is hardly a surprise why he keeps getting better, as he seems to be a player who ensures he learns from the best whenever he gets a chance to do so.

