“Arsenal were” Gary Neville gives his immediate reaction to Arsenal Man City draw

Gary Neville believes Arsenal and Manchester City have once again demonstrated that they are the two best teams in the country, with the Gunners coming agonisingly close to a historic win at the Etihad.

Manchester City scored a very late equalizer against Mikel Arteta’s ten men in a closely contested game, revealing a new dimension to Arsenal’s play.

The Gunners, known for their well-oiled attacking style, were forced to play the second half in an ultra-defensive mode after going down to ten men.

They remained resolute deep into added time before City found the equaliser, breaking the hearts of Gooners.

It was an unfortunate end for Arteta’s side, but they can be proud of their performance at one of the toughest grounds to visit.

Neville watched the thrilling contest at the Sky Sports studios and said afterwards via their website:

“The two best teams in the country.

“Arsenal were so, so close. In a big, big battle today. But the biggest battle is still to come.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We may have dropped two points in this game, but this is one of our best performances in a long time.

Despite their huge disadvantage, the boys deserve credit for staying in the game for so long.

ADMIN COMMENT

