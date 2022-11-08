Arsenal were impressive, but they only beat Chelsea’s ‘B’ team…..

Arsenal have won 11 of their 13 League games this season, and have had their best ever start to the season, including wins over Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, but of course there are always some pundits that simply won’t give Arsenal credit no matter what the facts in front of them say.
This week it is the Man United-loving Rio Ferdinand who has decided to deride our win over Chelsea which gave the Blues their first home defeat since we also beat them back in April of this year, and although Ferdinand admits Arsenal played well, he says that they only beat Chelsea’s B team.
He told his YouTube podcast: ‘You lot were very impressive, I can’t take that away from [Arsenal].
‘You lot are serious. A serious team now. But look at the opposition you were playing, it wasn’t even their first team!
‘Still impressed, but it was not their first team. Kepa [Arrizabalaga] is the No.1 goalkeeper now.
‘[Reece] James, [Ben] Chilwell, [Kalidou] Koulibaly, [Wesley] Fofana, [N’Golo] Kante, that’s six players who all [usually] start.
‘It was their second team, their B team. Six starters didn’t start!’
The old adage is that ‘you can only beat what is put in front of you’, but I wonder if Ferdinand thinks that Liverpool and Tottenham only had their B team out when we beat them as well?
In fact, perhaps ALL the 11 teams we have beaten were all playing reserves, eh Ferdie?
And while we are at it, can we ask Rio how Man United’s first team got on against Aston Villa this weekend?
Why can’t these pundits just give credit where credit is due instead of trying to knock the Gunners all the time?
Man these so called pundits they just can’t help it but hate Arsenal with all their hearts
TBF Chelsea had all the back line out injured
Except from Cucurella.
What sort of flimsy excuse is that? Man United played against this same Chelsea team and couldn’t defeat them. Arsenal defeated Chelsea last season, what’s your excuse? Sometimes you Arsenal fans can’t stand up for team in the name of being frank. Pathetic
His beloved team collapsed woefully against an average Villa side
I think that should concern him more
Maybe Man United team was also the B team. Their hatred for us can only make us stronger
@CorporateMan
And that is why he has the hump. He had zero to say about that thrashing though. MU’s starting 11 folded like an accordion. 😁
Go f yourself Rio, we don’t give a s*hit about your opinion, concentrate on your dear United losers
Dan I remember we beat them with practically our ‘B’ team a couple or say hatrick times already! Even when a man down Martinelli snatched a draw
Agree with corporate man, on Ferdinand’s priorities, but yes it’s also true that Chelsea were undermanned. Arsenal can only take it one game at at a time and wait for that the other teams to take points off each other. That doesn’t mean that Edu or Arteta can remain complacent. A serious run in the second half of the season means that Arsenal will need at least one top priority reinforcement.
Would it still be a B team if Arsenal lost? The only player that would probably make any difference to that team is probably Reece James. Silva has been their best central defender this season. Kepa while been a better passer than Mendy is not a better shot stopper. Maybe Kante would come in for RLC. But this is a coach that kept Kovacic and Gallagher on the bench. That block from Silva of Jesus shot goes in on another day.
These pundits should just accept we were the better team just like the said we were poor at the end last season when we lost games due to injuries to key players.