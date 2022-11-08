Arsenal were impressive, but they only beat Chelsea’s ‘B’ team…..

Arsenal have won 11 of their 13 League games this season, and have had their best ever start to the season, including wins over Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, but of course there are always some pundits that simply won’t give Arsenal credit no matter what the facts in front of them say.

This week it is the Man United-loving Rio Ferdinand who has decided to deride our win over Chelsea which gave the Blues their first home defeat since we also beat them back in April of this year, and although Ferdinand admits Arsenal played well, he says that they only beat Chelsea’s B team.

He told his YouTube podcast: ‘You lot were very impressive, I can’t take that away from [Arsenal].

‘You lot are serious. A serious team now. But look at the opposition you were playing, it wasn’t even their first team!

‘Still impressed, but it was not their first team. Kepa [Arrizabalaga] is the No.1 goalkeeper now.

‘[Reece] James, [Ben] Chilwell, [Kalidou] Koulibaly, [Wesley] Fofana, [N’Golo] Kante, that’s six players who all [usually] start.

‘It was their second team, their B team. Six starters didn’t start!’

The old adage is that ‘you can only beat what is put in front of you’, but I wonder if Ferdinand thinks that Liverpool and Tottenham only had their B team out when we beat them as well?

In fact, perhaps ALL the 11 teams we have beaten were all playing reserves, eh Ferdie?

And while we are at it, can we ask Rio how Man United’s first team got on against Aston Villa this weekend?

Why can’t these pundits just give credit where credit is due instead of trying to knock the Gunners all the time?

