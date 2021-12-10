‘Arsenal were interested” Agent reveals how Arsenal missed out on Premier League hot-shot

Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the finest Premier League signings of the season as he shines for Watford.

The Hornets are struggling to stay alive in the Premier League and one reason they are not in more trouble is because of his goals.

Dennis joined them from Club Brugge in the summer and had been on the radar of several European clubs when he was at the Belgian side.

One of the many suitors he had at the time was Arsenal and his agent confirms that in an interview.

Drew Uyi claims Arsenal was prepared to pay £15m for his signature, but Brugge wanted £25m.

Eventually, he moved to Watford for just £3.4m after running down his contract.

‘Arsenal were interested in the past and Manchester United were also interested, but for Club Brugge were demanding a ridiculous fee for him,’ Drew Uyi said via The Daily Mail.

‘They wanted £25m, while these clubs were prepared to pay £15m.

‘In the end he joined Watford for £3.4m because his contract was running out.

‘He was frustrated at Club Brugge, he was not happy because no young man would be if he were stopped from such opportunities [as Arsenal and Manchester United].’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now that the 24-year-old is in the Premier League and has made an excellent start to life in the competition, Arsenal can still get their man.

Watford would want a huge transfer fee to sell him if they remain in the Premier League.

Relegation to the Championship could give Mikel Arteta’s men the chance to sign their man cheaply.

With 6 goals in 13 league matches so far, if he keeps that number up, more clubs would try to sign him in the summer.

The Just Arsenal Show discusses if Superhero Auba has lost his powers?