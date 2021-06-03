“Arsenal were interested in him” Aguero’s father confirms Arsenal interest

Sergio Aguero’s father has confirmed that Arsenal tried to sign his son who has just left Manchester City.

Aguero has just signed for Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City as their record goalscorer.

The striker is one of the world’s most talented players and he has helped City dominate in England over the last few years.

When it was announced that he wouldn’t be given a new City deal, several clubs became interested in his signature.

With top teams gunning for him, it would be almost unthinkable for Arsenal to try to sign him.

Mikel Arteta had worked with him at City and that gave the Spaniard the confidence that his team can sign the striker.

Leonel del Castillo was speaking about his son recently and after blasting Pep Guardiola for not treating him well, he claimed the striker had interest from Arsenal and Chelsea before choosing to join Barcelona.

He said on Argentinian radio station Radio La Red as quoted by Sun Sport: “He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy.

“He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him.

“Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute.

“If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain.

“He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked.

“It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together.”