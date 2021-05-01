Arsenal were lacking teamwork and tactics at Villarreal

Team of talents but not togetherness!

Another game, another loss, not surprising but very disappointing yet again, after hopes were high going into the game!

It was the worst possible start for our boys, and it was a shame to see that in such a big game that could define our season, that nobody stepped up to the plate last night.

But can we really blame the players for such a poor team selection and no clear tactics in the first half?

The team was and no doubt is, full of individually talented players, but one thing I don’t understand is why play Ceballos and Partey when you have the likes of Elneny, Martinelli and Aubameyang to name a few, on the bench, whom to be fair to Auba was not match fit but could have done a lot more given the chance!

Why did Arteta not go all out and go full attacking rather than lacking a striker and complete number nine on the pitch! We can’t attack and we can’t defend so he should have just taken a chance!

And I am sorry, but who told Partey he can continuously shoot from outside of the box, thinking he would score, when he just blazes high and wide, nowhere near the target?

Now I wouldn’t mind if he was getting closer each time he shot, but every time he tends to shoot he is way over target, not what we need in a game that is a MUST win over two legs, where minimal chances we have are being wasted!

I have not really warmed to Partey since his arrival and his shooting and even defending at times, proves me right.

He was brought in to shore up the midfield and create attacking options, but he can be rash and his creativity has gone to pot. He is making Granit Xhaka look world class at times.

Partey was off the boil last night, in more ways then one and even picked up a yellow card alongside Ceballos, and we all know what happened to him by the end of the night don’t we!

Now yet again we need to dust ourselves off and move on, hoping next week we win without conceding. A long shot no doubt given our defence but again we can pray, and we thank god we have that one away goal, which may play a bigger part at the end of next week than what we currently imagine!

Shenel Osman