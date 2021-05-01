Arsenal were lacking teamwork and tactics at Villarreal

Team of talents but not togetherness!
Another game, another loss, not surprising but very disappointing yet again, after hopes were high going into the game!
It was the worst possible start for our boys, and it was a shame to see that in such a big game that could define our season, that nobody stepped up to the plate last night.
But can we really blame the players for such a poor team selection and no clear tactics in the first half?
The team was and no doubt is, full of individually talented players, but one thing I don’t understand is why play Ceballos and Partey when you have the likes of Elneny, Martinelli and Aubameyang to name a few, on the bench, whom to be fair to Auba was not match fit but could have done a lot more given the chance!
April 29, 2021, Villarreal, Spain: Dani Ceballos and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC during the Europa League semifinal first leg football match played between Villarreal CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on Villarreal, Spain. Villarreal Spain – ZUMAd159 20210429_zia_d159_106 Copyright: xGerardxFrancox
April 29, 2021, Villarreal, Spain: Artur Soares Dias referee and Etienne Capoue of Villarreal CF and Thomas Teye Partey, Pablo Mari Villar, Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal FC react during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg football match between Villarreal and Arsenal at Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal Spain – ZUMAs197 20210429_zaa_s197_073 Copyright: xXiscoxNavarrox
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bagu Blanco/BPI/Shutterstock 11880465dt Villarreal Manager Unai Emery Villarreal v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, First Leg, Football, Estadio De La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain – 29 Apr 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Villarreal v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, First Leg, Football, Estadio De La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain – 29 Apr 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xBaguxBlanco/BPI/Shutterstockx 11880465dt
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bagu Blanco/BPI/Shutterstock 11880465db Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal 1-2 Villarreal v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, First Leg, Football, Estadio De La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain – 29 Apr 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Villarreal v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, First Leg, Football, Estadio De La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain – 29 Apr 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xBaguxBlanco/BPI/Shutterstockx 11880465db
Villarreal CF v Arsenal UEFA Europa League Dani Ceballos of Arsenal FC reacts during the UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xFocusxImagesx FIL-15505-0034
Villarreal CF v Arsenal UEFA Europa League Etienne Capoue of Villarreal is stretchered off during the UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xFocusxImagesx FIL-15505-0041
Villarreal CF v Arsenal UEFA Europa League Bukayo Saka of Arsenal FC is tackled by Villarreal s Dani Parejo during the UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xFocusxImagesx FIL-15505-0011
Villarreal CF v Arsenal UEFA Europa League Raul Albiol celebrates with his team-mates after giving Villarreal CF a 2-0 lead against Arsenal at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xFocusxImagesx FIL-15505-0008
Villarreal CF v Arsenal UEFA Europa League Raul Albiol celebrates after giving Villarreal CF a 2-0 lead against Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xFocusxImagesx FIL-15505-0007
Why did Arteta not go all out and go full attacking rather than lacking a striker and complete number nine on the pitch! We can’t attack and we can’t defend so he should have just taken a chance!
And I am sorry, but who told Partey he can continuously shoot from outside of the box, thinking he would score, when he just blazes high and wide, nowhere near the target?
Now I wouldn’t mind if he was getting closer each time he shot, but every time he tends to shoot he is way over target, not what we need in a game that is a MUST win over two legs, where minimal chances we have are being wasted!
I have not really warmed to Partey since his arrival and his shooting and even defending at times, proves me right.
He was brought in to shore up the midfield and create attacking options, but he can be rash and his creativity has gone to pot. He is making Granit Xhaka look world class at times.
Partey was off the boil last night, in more ways then one and even picked up a yellow card alongside Ceballos, and we all know what happened to him by the end of the night don’t we!
Now yet again we need to dust ourselves off and move on, hoping next week we win without conceding. A long shot no doubt given our defence but again we can pray, and we thank god we have that one away goal, which may play a bigger part at the end of next week than what we currently imagine!
Shenel Osman
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think everyone was puzzled by the tactics against Villarreal this week, and hopefully Arteta learned something from the experience.
He (Arteta) seems like a smart guy to me and has the ability to learn & adapt, so I still have faith that Arsenal can come back stronger from all the problems this season. Obviously the current player portfolio is not a match for the intended playing style and still requires transfers/etc. Also some players (EG. Partey) are still adadpting to the EPL. and it’s unsettling with other key players being on loan (Odegaard, Ceballos) and others probably at the end of their Arsenal careers (Luiz, many players out on loan)
Evrn if we get through to the EL final, Man Utd are on great form and would certainly be favorites to lift the trophy. Their rebuilding process is way ahead of ours, and as much as I’d love us to win the EL. if we don’t, I think a season without European football would actually do some good in the long run.
The manager of a team is the glue of unity, who makes it work by synchronizing the players into a confident and effective unit. Arteta creates discord not unity. He plays Ceballos who is leaving, so does not care and Arteta has no tactical ‘Nous’. He just doesn’t know! He is the authentic ‘Rookie’ who hasn’t got a clue. What a mistaken appointment! Who allowed it?