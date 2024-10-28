Arsenal were magnificent against Liverpool despite our greatly depleted squad

Despite not winning, Arsenal managed to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, which was certainly a decent result.
Paul Merson, in his pre-game predictions said Arsenal would lose the title race if they lost, which made sense.
Given all the odds the Gunners had to overcome, drawing with Liverpool, who had won all but one of their games this season, was a decent result.
Mikel Arteta had to tweak his defence to field a capable defensive line: Thomas Partey (right back), Ben White (central defence), and Jurrien Timber were all playing out of their ideal positions.
In addition, the Gunners had to play that game without Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba due to injury and suspension.
Gabriel Magalhaes, the leader of the defense, didn’t manage to finish the game due to an injury; he was subbed off in the 54th minute.
Due to an injury, Jurrien Timber also did not finish the game and was, in the 76th minute, replaced by youngster Myles Lewis Skelly.
Certainly the Arsenal squad depth is almost depleted in every way, but this isn’t an excuse…
Despite missing key players, the Gunners have kept fighting.
Every time the Gunners have dropped points in the league this season, prior to the Liverpool match, it has been in those games where one of their players received a red card (questionable, disputable red cards), which should be a telling sign.
A strong Arsenal team could have been unrivalled; no one can tell us Gooners otherwise.
Sam P
Well said. The media much of which dislikes Arsenal almost as much as the match and PGMOL officials do are trying to write the league title already. The Abu Dhabi cheats FC are likely to win it as they always do of course but they would love to see Liverpool as they are the media darlings. There will be then be another anti-Arteta narrative contrasting him and slaphead Slot. Arsenal need to stay in the mix and have a crucial January transfer window coming up …exits for Jesus and Kiwior and upgrades on both please…
Right!!!! The last 20 minutes we were depleated, that is obvious. But the team we started with was a bloody strong one. Players may or may not have performed but the team was very strong. Our mentality, not for the first time let us down. Liverpool were without their keeper, a defender, their striker and Chiesa. It happens. Deal with it. City are without their and probably THE best midfielder in the world but they are dealing with it. Thats the managers job.
Given the circumstances it was a much better performance than Arsenal put in over their last couple of games. Unfortunately, as it’s results that count in the end, the performance isn’t the major determinant here, welcome though it was.
City and Liverpool are both currently maintaining momentum despite both playing pretty average stuff. That’s a worry because if/when both start playing to their usual stands – particularly in the case of City – then they are likely to pull away. Arsenal’s challenge isn’t over, but a five-point gap is about as large as they can allow – in as much as it’s up to them.