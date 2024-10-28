Arsenal were magnificent against Liverpool despite our greatly depleted squad

Arsenal fans during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Despite not winning, Arsenal managed to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, which was certainly a decent result.

Paul Merson, in his pre-game predictions said Arsenal would lose the title race if they lost, which made sense.

Given all the odds the Gunners had to overcome, drawing with Liverpool, who had won all but one of their games this season, was a decent result.

Mikel Arteta had to tweak his defence to field a capable defensive line: Thomas Partey (right back), Ben White (central defence), and Jurrien Timber were all playing out of their ideal positions.

In addition, the Gunners had to play that game without Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba due to injury and suspension.

Gabriel Magalhaes, the leader of the defense, didn’t manage to finish the game due to an injury; he was subbed off in the 54th minute.

Due to an injury, Jurrien Timber also did not finish the game and was, in the 76th minute, replaced by youngster Myles Lewis Skelly.

Certainly the Arsenal squad depth is almost depleted in every way, but this isn’t an excuse…

Despite missing key players, the Gunners have kept fighting.

Every time the Gunners have dropped points in the league this season, prior to the Liverpool match, it has been in those games where one of their players received a red card (questionable, disputable red cards), which should be a telling sign.

A strong Arsenal team could have been unrivalled; no one can tell us Gooners otherwise.

Sam P