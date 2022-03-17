Arsenal were never going to get 3 points against Liverpool, but all is not lost

Well that wasn’t supposed to happen was it…!

Who are we kidding really.

Playing Liverpool home or away in recent times, no matter what form, run or momentum we are on will always be a tough game.

And let’s put it this way, we were never really going to walk away with three points in this game were we.

Maybe a point for the most optimistic of Arsenal fans, me included going into this game actually, as I did think we could’ve got a point from the game. And given our first half performance and our first 55 minute performance in actual fact, I did feel that we were going to get at least get something out of the game.

But that was wiped out on the 54th and 62nd minute as yet again it was silly mistakes in defence and in between the sticks (not long after I praised Aaron Ramsdale in an earlier article!) linked with a lack of finishing that ultimately cost us the game.

So despite another 2-0 loss to Liverpool at the Emirates this season, all is not lost, of course it is not.

It’s just the way that we bounce back that will be important, and we need to do just that.

Dust ourselves off and get back up as quick as we were taken down, as we have an early lunchtime kick off game against Aston Villa on the weekend where three points will be a must if we want to keep up the hunt for fourth place.

The fans yet again, although at times quiet, made their voices heard tonight, yet this time they couldn’t quite get the team over the line. But that day will come no doubt.

But as always with a loss it is a learning curve and had the game lasted 50 minutes we would’ve had a point at least, but unfortunately that’s not how it is in the real world.

Yet an improvement is apparent and we move on and move forward, and although we have more work to do and more tougher challenges to face from now until the end of the season, it is nice to see we are not, for now at least, getting thrashed four or five nil as we did at Anfield!

Yes a loss is a loss, but improvements are showing and more are coming and this process if to be trusted, if we didn’t know already, is definitely a slow burner where some games are concerned!

Onwards and upwards hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

