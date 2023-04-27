Arsenal were outfought and outclassed by Man City – Heads should roll…

Loser mentality and lack of accountability. I told you so. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, I told you so. You called me negative, but look where false positivity got us. I was wondering if we can survive the first 10 minutes, but of course not. We couldn’t do it against Bournemouth and Southampton, what do we expect?
Arteta loves these players? They are not good enough. This wasn’t a title tussle, we were outfought, outclassed. We are bottlers, hold it. This is for all the Arsenal fans that tell me I’m negative, you deserve it. Now hold it, feel the pain, maybe now you’ll open your eyes to the problems we’ve been ignorant to all season.
If we were a proper team, Arteta would be sacked tonight. We are soft, and it shows on the pitch. It starts from the top, and goes all the way to the players. Nobody is accountable. I expected this and I’m still somehow disappointed.
It was a blessing in disguise that we dropped out of the cups some said. Bottlers. Loser mentality. Honestly I don’t want to see most of those players ever again. If I’m the manager and they serve me that, I’d show them no love at all.
I’d play the youth team from now till the end of the season and make sure I sell them in the summer. This should be unacceptable, but we are Arsenal where everyone’s in for the jolly ride.
The people who say we are overachieving and second ain’t bad, you are the problem. This club has a loser mentality, players who crumble faster than cookies in milk. If they were at Real Madrid, fans would be waiting outside to crush their cars. This is why Odegaard is not at Madrid. We gave them 3 silly goals, and after our joke of a captain gave them the third, TV was off.
No fans deserve this. They don’t want it, it didn’t look like they want it. That fraud Mikel Arteta dragged this football club through the mud for 4 years and I’ve had enough. I don’t want champions league football, only to be pumped 5-1 by Bayern again.
Remember we got rid of Highbury to compete with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Would’ve Vieira, Henry, Bergkamp, Dixon and so on throw it like that? No way in hell they won’t. We were ruthless with Auba, but the guy at least single-handedly won us a trophy.
We beat City in the FA cup 2-0 with Mustafi at the back. We are a business, not a football club. If the Kroenkes really cared, heads would fly tonight. I’m looking at Edu too, what are you doing in all of this?
Mistakes are followed by consequences. Unless you are in the Disney adventures of Arsenal, where everything is allowed! I am done with this club and so should be you. We’re never winning a meaningful trophy with Arteta in charge.
I knew Holding wasn’t good enough. It was validated 3 games in a row. We have a capable defender who can play CB in Ben White, but Peps cone man doesn’t change. He knows right?
Alex Ferguson changed his formation when he played Arsenal, but we are so good, we couldn’t beat Southampton, but of course we would stick to the losing formula at City. Pep dropped de Bruyne at Christmas and said some of his players don’t want it and are complacent.
This is what a proper manager does. We always go for second best, that’s why we’re nowhere near good enough to win the whole thing. I need a break from Arsenal. I hope Arteta is sacked and half of this squad is sold.
Zinchenko, Xhaka, Holding, Jesus, Party and Odegaard are all eye-test merchants that need to be replaced. Will that happen? No. I know this movie, it’s my fault I keep buying the same ticket expecting a different end. I’m done people, I really hope there’s something more positive elsewhere in your lives, because caring is a feeling that needs to work both ways.
Those overpaid millionaires don’t care about the club and our pride, we shouldn’t care for them either.
Konstantin Mitov – is this guy for real? Is this article a wind up? It has to be.
I don’t agree with everything you said but agree somewhat with the overall sentiment.. toxic positivity like the people here preach is useless and not really much better than toxic negativity.. I am proud of the season we played but that shouldn’t exempt people from criticism and accountability, they said we learned from bottling the top 4 last year and now they will say we learned from bottling the title charge but these last 4 games showed that it was the same as last season just with different targets
I suggest you go and get some bed rest
Go & support that lot down seven sisters road
Sacking a manager who improved last seasons 5th place to 2nd, would be quite unwise.
However the negligence of FA Cup and Europa League must be answered.
The team lacks depth but also winning mentality. None of our players know about winning silverware apart from Jesus and Zinchenko, and both of them were more or less squad players for City rather than core of the team.
I figured Partey and Jorginho as senior title winners could’ve injected some champions mentality into the team but so far its been the opposite.
So regarding new players for next season, several of them should be experienced of actually winning titles. Declan Rice isn’t one of those players.
Ramsdale, never won a title
White, never won a title
Saliba, never won a title
Gabriel, never won a title
Zinchenko, bench player in a champions team
Partey, won several titles
Xhaka, never won a title apart from few cups
Ödegaard, Saka, Martinelli never won a title
Jesus, title winner
Most of our starters, nevermind the bench, probably don’t know how to deal with the mentality it takes to win.
While i accept your opinion but dont believe it should be accepted as an excuse. If we carry on in the same vein, those who are not title winners will remain so. I remember Mr Wenger building a so called best of british, young talented team but because he was stubborn, because he wouldn’t change his style, because he kept doing the same things, they got a few hammerings from “bigger” clubs. Liverpool at that time in the league kept mullering us, especially a one Mr Fowler. We got some heavy defeats in the CL, not just defeats but hammerings. What happened? It left its mark and that team were damaged goids that never fulfilled its potential. I see more similarities to Mr Wengers, Arteta years, than Peps Arteta years. Yes i am happy we have mato finish second this year but i am really worried about the way we have done it. Are we going to be flat track bullies or are we going to be proper contenders for titles? I am yet to be convinced and that is down to the make up of our team. Arteta (and maybe Edu) like 5′ 10″ technicians. Even city made us look like school kids last night. I didn’t reslise how big a strong Grealish is until he squared up to Partey. Jesus, Zinchenko, Odergaard and Viera, all engine room players have been bought to power this team on. They will struggle to influence the way we play at the highest level. I hope i am wrong but i dont see it.
I agree @Reggie.
And our midfield needs height, strength and mobility.
Partey and Xhaka are tall but they’re not menacing or aggressive (in a good way).
Bring in Ugarte from Sporting and Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio (nicknamed The Sergeant) and our midfield will have aggression, strength, skill and composure.
Ugarte played against us in the Europa League. If anyone’s seen Joao Palhinha play for Fulham this season, Ugarte is the player who displaced him last season in the latter part of the season. And Palhinha is killing it now at Fulham!
Looking ahead it will be interesting to see how Arsenal respond against a dysfunctional Chelsea side. We have a habit of allowing out of form teams and players to play themselves back into form. I definitely wish we had splashed out and bought Rodriguez. He is the midfielder of the future. Also don’ts write off Mudryk. Once he puts it together he’ll be a handful especially against our flat-footed midfield and last line of defence.
Chelsea might beat us as well
All the great teams can do 2 on 1 or 3 on 1 defending and press the opposition high up the pitch. But I have noticed that Arsenal are back to their lazy defending habits, which is “one on one” defending, no “high pressing” as a group and lack of “off the ball running.” Almost lazy in nature if you compare the defensive work of our opposition with their “high pressing” and “2 on 1 defending”. The team needs to be tortured by the fitness coach in training to get them all up to pace. In particular party and Saka. Our goal keeper is also dropping us points due to his slow to ground reflexes.
Replace Zinchenko, Xhaka, Holding, Jesus, Party and Odegaard? My god man. Talk about over reacting. We lost a game against a VERY good City team. KDB was on fire. Who knows, maybe with KDB in our squad we may have won that game?
My only gripe was the lack of fight. We were beat in every area last night. But this problem started weeks ago, not last night. We need some “world class” additions during the summer though because youth will only get us so far. For now it’s time for calm heads.
BTW, I am VERY proud of how well this team has done this season. None of expected this it’s not all doom and gloom. We are on the right path!! 🙂
Guardiola with the almost unlimited funds from the oligarch has simply set the standard extremely high in England, as indicated by Man City’s four EPL trophies in the last five seasons and they would likely win the fifth one next month
If Guardiola wasn’t around, there would’ve been other champions in the past few years and Man City could even become treble champions in June
I agree that we should replace some players though. New CF and CB should be highest priorities, especially if Saliba or Holding leaves
Pep replaced jesus with Haaland and Zinchenko with Akanji. He knew what he was doing.
Man City must’ve used their connections to pay Haaland’s agent and entourage a lot of money. His release clause was relatively affordable for many big clubs, but he chose Man City
Gai,
truth be said the score could have been different if Arteta had got his selection right from the start. I guess he didn’t analysed our FA match with City well and how they narrowly won. Trossard was a torn in their flesh. In a game of such magnitude yesterday, a just recovering Xhaka should have been benched for a highly defensive minded Jorghinho to partner Pathey and cover the defence. Thieney would have also done a better defensive work than Zichenko. Both Thieney and Trossard started in the FA match and the possession was so close. Same Trossard made assist for Holding yesterday after few minutes of play to score our only goal. Hus trickery would have worried KWalker.. Nkethia is also more energetic than Jesus. Hope Arteta learns from this. Some first 11 player are having tiring legs let SRoe, Jorghinho and Thieney play more minutes in the run in.
Pretty pitiful performance from everyone involved ,did the players not know that this was a title winning game ,no desire no hunger ,could not control one aspect of the game it was a disgrace on par with that EL final a few years back .
Some of our players just aren’t as good as some of our fans think ,the likes of Xhaka Odegaard and Jesus-to name a few just go missing when the going gets tuff , we had fans bigging up odegaard earlier on in the season suggesting he was as good as KDB (good one )
Jesus seems to have hindered the team since he came back
Xhaka not sure what he does tbh ,just stays out of the way recycling the ball wide ways .
They are not the only ones but they should be leading by example and they have not been and now we find ourselves where we are Hoping that city mess up .
We will not stand a chance in Europe next season with some of these players that’s for sure ,to hyped up by our own fans doesn’t help .
Cant disagree DK, we got found out big style last night. Men against boys, rabbits in headlights or just outclassed, take you pick. We didn’t go down fighting!!!!!!
Please rest brother. You surely need it before it turns into something else. You are right that the best team in Europe presently and in its best element thought us a great football lesson yesterday. However, you forgot to acknowledge that Manchester City didn’t get to this level over night. Arteta and Arsenal have a project which moaners like you don’t believe in but proper Arsenal fans know that the team is in the right upward trend and we are prepare to support project fully. If you are not weary and delusional, you are welcome on board.
Problem with Arteta is that he is so rigid and stubborn to make any tactical changes.
Now whether he is rigid or simply not good enough is different question but for a while if I assume that he is good manager then he is too stubborn and rigid..
When you see Partey is getting isolated against Rodri Stones and Gündoğan in Midfield still he is playing with single pivot..
Because that Bernardo Silva, KDB and Haaland and Gerliesh was getting too much of space which they exploited…
You have to play double pivot against team like city..
City’s midfield will eat you alive if you play single pivot..
Play either Zinchenko along with Partey in place of Xhaka and put Tierney as LB
Or play Jorginho in Midfield with Partey and play Zinchenko as orthodox LB
When you know your holding will definitely struggle against Haaland, then why are you playing with 4 at back..
Show some flexibility.. surprise city with different formation and tactic..
Pep already knew how we will set up our team and he exploited that…
Play with 3 at back and Isolate Haaland
Play with 2 DM and man mark KDB
Play 2 up top CFs give tough time to City defenders
I know pep is chequebook manager but one thing I admire about pep is, he is very flexible with his tactics..
He has used 4-3-3 formation in past, he has used 4-2-3-1 formation with false 9 in past
Now he is has transformed 3 back formation without using specialised RWB and LWB in line up…
Arteta need to do that
Play 3-2-3-2
With White Gabriel and Tierney as CB
Zincheko or Jorginho along with Partey
Saka as LW when on attack and LWB while defending, same applies to Martinelli
Odegaard as number 10
Trossard and Jesus as CFs
Do something like that
Nowadays EPL is not the same where you can use same tactics for whole season
You have to be flexible and you have to keep changing your formations and approach…
We have to give Arteta time next season to carry on what he has started but as a club, we need to very quickly see if he is at his ceiling or wether he can be a top manager. He is close but no cigar yet.
I love this young team, I love Arteta and I loved our season. I could not have imagined we would run a team double our purchase price of ours and double the payrole of ours, this long.
It is super we will be back in the CL and encouraging that the owners have invested considerably. We obvious lack squad depth and experience with a young squad and manager but if we continue to invest well and stick with this team and manager, the future is bright.
(losing two defender is a lot for a team this thin, but had we changed tactics and been beaten 4-1 many would have said why not stick with what got you to where you are.)
It is slightly emabarassing to see people ask for Arteta’s head and dis the players.
Ok!!! And it was ever so slightly embarrassing watching last night. I dont do hammerings, never have never will, unless you recover from them.
Spoken like a true fan, I applaud you
Off topic, but Trossard now has 1 goal, 8 assists since arriving in January. Didn’t our downhill start when we dropped him for Jesus..?
You really have no clue about supporting a team, have you ever been to a game? I doubt it, totally clueless about football, Ally McCoist was right about his comment “See this term bottle it, it comes from people who have not played sport at any level. Nonsense, Manchester City was tremendous and never allowed Arsenal a kick at the ball effectively. Never mind ‘bottled it’ let’s talk about City’s brilliance.”. That applies to you and all the negative spineless so-called fans we have. City is the best team in the world at the moment and no team could withstand the way they played last night. Sack the manager, and sell players how on earth are you allowed anywhere near Arsenal is a joke.. the line I told you so is childish and insulting to a team that has gone most of the season on top, beaten every London team, scored more goals than everyone except City. You, sir, are not a fan, you are not a supporter, go and ply your trade elsewhere, and I bet you love the toxic AFTV as well you would fit right in there. I have followed Arsenal since my first game in 1973 when Chippy made his debut and I have seen the highs and lows of following a team, you know nothing and you are typical of the fairweather supporters we have. If we finish second I will take that as a great success. The goal was to qualify for the CL and we have done that, the rest has been a joy. I can not see anyone stopping City and if by some miracle we were to win the PL title, you do not deserve to be part of the celebrations
We’re in a position that no one, and I mean, NO ONE expected, but apparently…heads should roll?
Youngest team, and youngest manager in the league, up against a City team that has only missed out on one league title in the last 5 years.
Only Liverpool have managed to finish above City in half a decade, and just think how good that Liverpool team was.
And call Arteta a fraud, is unacceptable! This isn’t a fan, but a delusional troll, as absolutely zero context to his argument.
Typical Twitter fan!
I am waiting for my post to be posted as it is under scrutiny because of my criticism of the so-called negative armchair fan, it is very similar to your post but longer but you are spot on
Oi Billy!
Your comment was put in moderation because you used a completely different name than the one above.
It is now approved, but please don’t accuse me of anything again before checking the facts please…
Jen, Superb truth! Do please read my own post down below !
Do you mean play the youth team who lost in the final to West Ham 5-1…yeh that will work !! I get thay you are disappointed respect your right to have an opinion but this article is a bit over the top.
Is this woeful chap Konstantin for real? Is he perhaps a troll? Or a Spuds fan even?
I think he is dreadful example of a fan who has not the wit to use balance, context or perspective and he is totally self entitled, completely unhinged in his attitude towards being an Arsenal fan and the worst sort of Jermiah(meaning a woe is me type) to appear on JA since I have been on it.
He even makes Dan Smith sound like an optimist supreme, by comparison.
I had better say no more or I WILL BE, albeit falsely, ACCUSED OF “BULLYING A SNOWFLAKE”..
Suffice to say that I am exceedingly thankful that I and the overriding majority of normal decent RATIONAL MINDED Gooners are nothing like this silly young person whatsoever.
Young Konstantin , take this advice from a far older fan – unless you learn how to tolerate defeat,then give up following ANY football team and stay indoors all your life, where its comparatively safe!!! UGH!
You say you’ve had enough Konstantin. Does that mean you’ll soon be leaving, writing less, not supporting Arsenal (if you ever did), or just hanging around until we next have a good run so that you can clamber back on board and milk the vibes?
JAX If only I could believe he really HAS had enough. This sort of Jeremiah typifies the worst in society today.
Self entitled, unable to cope with a setback, vengeful and ever so slightly unhinged in his “lash out at all” type of wrath.
I am just grateful I am of a totally different generation.
NOT that I think his generation are like HE IS, thank God, cos I DO NOT!
He is a lonely figure of whom we ought, were we nicer ourselves, to feel genuinely sorry for.
But I cannot bring myself to do so. Instead I feel sorry for our team, our manager and all others too, who this immature young person has chosen to vindictively blame for his own personal inadequacies as a human and as a fan.
The collapse began after Liverpool.
1. No tactical changes from Arteta
2. Mistakes repeated and no consequences
3. Doesn’t drop out of form players.
4. Players lack that mentality still
Since dropping Trossard we play worse with Jesus, yet he still starts. Zinchenko is woeful defensively, responsible for goals yet still starts.
Where was the leadership and experience that Zinchenko and Jesus brought with them? They made no difference and showed why they were expendable by City.
We talk about players growing and developing, Arteta has to show growth and development as well.
Can’t keep playing favorites in same formation with same tactics virtually every game.
Trossard should start over Jesus and Tierney should start over Zinchenko. Odegaard should get subbed at half for ESR.
Ruthless, send a message like Pep did to KDB in December. Unfortunately players continue to get overlooked so out of form favorites continue to start and underperform.
Jen, couldn’t have put it better myself 👍.