Arsenal were outfought and outclassed by Man City – Heads should roll…

Loser mentality and lack of accountability. I told you so. by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, I told you so. You called me negative, but look where false positivity got us. I was wondering if we can survive the first 10 minutes, but of course not. We couldn’t do it against Bournemouth and Southampton, what do we expect?

Arteta loves these players? They are not good enough. This wasn’t a title tussle, we were outfought, outclassed. We are bottlers, hold it. This is for all the Arsenal fans that tell me I’m negative, you deserve it. Now hold it, feel the pain, maybe now you’ll open your eyes to the problems we’ve been ignorant to all season.

If we were a proper team, Arteta would be sacked tonight. We are soft, and it shows on the pitch. It starts from the top, and goes all the way to the players. Nobody is accountable. I expected this and I’m still somehow disappointed.

It was a blessing in disguise that we dropped out of the cups some said. Bottlers. Loser mentality. Honestly I don’t want to see most of those players ever again. If I’m the manager and they serve me that, I’d show them no love at all.

I’d play the youth team from now till the end of the season and make sure I sell them in the summer. This should be unacceptable, but we are Arsenal where everyone’s in for the jolly ride.

The people who say we are overachieving and second ain’t bad, you are the problem. This club has a loser mentality, players who crumble faster than cookies in milk. If they were at Real Madrid, fans would be waiting outside to crush their cars. This is why Odegaard is not at Madrid. We gave them 3 silly goals, and after our joke of a captain gave them the third, TV was off.

No fans deserve this. They don’t want it, it didn’t look like they want it. That fraud Mikel Arteta dragged this football club through the mud for 4 years and I’ve had enough. I don’t want champions league football, only to be pumped 5-1 by Bayern again.

Remember we got rid of Highbury to compete with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Would’ve Vieira, Henry, Bergkamp, Dixon and so on throw it like that? No way in hell they won’t. We were ruthless with Auba, but the guy at least single-handedly won us a trophy.

We beat City in the FA cup 2-0 with Mustafi at the back. We are a business, not a football club. If the Kroenkes really cared, heads would fly tonight. I’m looking at Edu too, what are you doing in all of this?

Mistakes are followed by consequences. Unless you are in the Disney adventures of Arsenal, where everything is allowed! I am done with this club and so should be you. We’re never winning a meaningful trophy with Arteta in charge.

I knew Holding wasn’t good enough. It was validated 3 games in a row. We have a capable defender who can play CB in Ben White, but Peps cone man doesn’t change. He knows right?

Alex Ferguson changed his formation when he played Arsenal, but we are so good, we couldn’t beat Southampton, but of course we would stick to the losing formula at City. Pep dropped de Bruyne at Christmas and said some of his players don’t want it and are complacent.

This is what a proper manager does. We always go for second best, that’s why we’re nowhere near good enough to win the whole thing. I need a break from Arsenal. I hope Arteta is sacked and half of this squad is sold.

Zinchenko, Xhaka, Holding, Jesus, Party and Odegaard are all eye-test merchants that need to be replaced. Will that happen? No. I know this movie, it’s my fault I keep buying the same ticket expecting a different end. I’m done people, I really hope there’s something more positive elsewhere in your lives, because caring is a feeling that needs to work both ways.

Those overpaid millionaires don’t care about the club and our pride, we shouldn’t care for them either.

Konstantin

