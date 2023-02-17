Arsenal were right to buy more experienced players in January

Arsenal’s transfer strategy deserves praise, and their £27 million deal for Leandro Trossard is a prime example.

The Belgian forward was a better buy than Cody Gakpo. Before the Reds get too worked up about this claim, they should consider what one of their own, Jose Enrique, said about Trossard in comparison to Gakpo.

Enrique, a former Red turned football pundit, admits that if it had been him, he would have preferred Jurgen Klopp to move for Trossard, who, at 28 years old, could still be more impactful than a 22-year-old Gakpo.

“As for him (Gakpo) becoming a world-class player, I have my doubts,” said Jose Enrique to Genting Casino, as per Football London.

“I think Cody Gakpo is a good player, but they spent a lot of money on him. I guess he was the right player at the right time, but time will tell.

“For me personally, Leandro Trossard was the better option for me, despite the fact he is an older player. Arsenal were lucky to get an experienced player in Jorginho, too.

“I am tired with the obsession of age. Premier League clubs are only thinking about age at the moment.

“If you are a top team, you should be able to sign a decent 28-year-old player who can play at a decent level for about 3–4 years. When the time comes, reinvest.

“For me, Gakpo was a good signing because he is young, had good numbers, and has experience internationally. Hopefully, I am wrong about Trossard being the better signing, but I see Gakpo more as a false nine rather than a winger.”

Notably, Gakpo was one of the forwards Arsenal reportedly considered signing in the January transfer window but ultimately passed on. One would think that his 9 goals and 12 assists would help him succeed in the Premier League, but in four league games when Liverpool needed him to step up, he has only scored one goal,

While Trossard scored after coming on as a substitute against Brentford. Gakpo has had the pleasure of starting in the league, but he hasn’t capitalised on his opportunities; hopefully, when Trossard makes his first league start for Arsenal, he will.

