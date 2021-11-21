Arsenal were simply lacking the experience of big games to cope with Liverpool

Despite the loss to Liverpool, let us trust the process

Good afternoon to Gooners from all over the world – from from Patrick in Nairobi, Kenya.

I am sure we are all disappointed by yesterday’s loss to Liverpool. We all hoped for a miracle. But as we all know, Anfield is such a difficult place to play for any visiting team. We have seen bigger teams go there and get clobbered.

I know most us believe that we are a big team, which may be true to some extent. But the truth is, we are in the midst of a rebuilding process. Nonetheless, we have such a good young team. All that the boys are lacking is the necessary experience to handle such high pressure games.

Only three of the four players that started the match are above 24 years of age. Majority of the players are in their first, second or third season playing in EPL. Contrast this with the Liverpool team that has been together for about five years now, that has won both the EPL and the UCL.

The performance in the first half was really pleasing. It looked like the pressure took its toll on the boys in the second half. All the three goals conceded in the second period were more out of individual errors than Liverpool’s brilliance.

I would give this team two years to mature. In fact, I believe the team is literally punching above its weight. Finally, there seems to be in place a process that we can trust. There will however be bumps along the way.

The time to get behind the team more than ever before is now. COYG.

Patrick Karani, Nairobi Kenya.

