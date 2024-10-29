Arsenal were the second most represented club in the Men’s Ballon D’or

The dawn has settled (as of writing this article) on the Ballon D’or ceremony last night with the big winner being none other than our rival’s star midfielder, Rodri. The decision to give the Spaniard the award was arguably the most controversial decision in the award’s 68 year history, and has since led to media criticism of the award’s integrity after snubbing Vinicius Junior for the gong.

No matter how controversial it may be, it wasn’t the only thing of note which took place at the awards with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and the ex-gunner Emi Martinez all winning at the ceremony as well.

All this plainly doesn’t concern anyone of an Arsenal affiliation but what does is the fact that we were the second most represented club in the Men’s top 30 for the award. This should serve as a source of pride for us gooners even though they weren’t ranked too highly.

We had four representatives who were Declan Rice, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard in the list with each of them finishing 26th, 24th, 21st and 19th respectively. Only Real Madrid had more players in the list more than Arsenal, who did it without a single trophy last season, to be recognized.

Whether we trust the integrity of the award or not surely points to us doing the right thing. The next step for our club and our players is to climb higher in the rankings which we can only do by winning and winning only! Winning MAJOR trophies to be exact which we’ll be looking to achieve as soon as possible despite the choppy start to the season.

What did you all make of our players rankings?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

