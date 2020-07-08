Arsenal were unlucky but we have hope for our upcoming tough games

Fighting Arsenal miss the chance to beat Leicester by Konstantin Mitov

Lovely Arsenal people, I am so disappointed we didn’t beat Leicester. I was so pumped, I really thought we’d smoke them. I bought my favorite burger paired with a soft drink and a Haagen-Daaz ice cream to top it off. I was hoping for a repeat of that Welbeck goal against them, but it wasn’t to be.

We started well though and played a sublime first half. Honestly one of the best I’ve seen us do! Our midfield was strong, looking for forward passes, taking risks and we created chances.

We looked like we had purpose! We had a lot of desire and looked like a team full of confidence. We were first to the ball when it mattered, we tried more aggressive passes, created chances, but only scored once and this proved vital.

In the second half, we dropped off. We allowed Leicester to take control of the game and this highlighted our inability to play this style of football for 90 minutes. It took more than the players had in them.

Then came the ref, who was an absolute joke. Leicester made a lot of fouls, yet nothing. Eddie made one challenge and he was off. It was stupid from him though. There’s no reason to do this in the middle of the park. This is a trait that we need to erase. We have a history of giving away too many red cards and it cost us again.

Than that VAR goal by Vardy was an absolute joke as Perez touched it, and Vardy was offside. As much as the ref was garbage our second half was poor. The subs were questionable. Why didn’t we bring on Pepe?

There are positives to take from this game though. Tierney produced some excellent crosses. Ceballos was controlling the midfield, Martinez made some vital saves again. But it was only the first half…

Our chances for the top 5 were slim anyway, but I’m so gutted not to win. We need to invest in the squad. We show signs of improvements, but we can only get so far with the current set of players.

Individual mistakes have cost us massively. I just wish we could reduce them, but for me this will only happen by investing in better players. Yet I can’t blame the effort today. The players gave what they had in them and I can’t ask for more.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Klopp finished like 8th in his first season for Liverpool. Not that I want to make any comparisons, it’s just unrealistic for a squad that bears so many burdens to suddenly turn into a winning machine.

More difficult games lie ahead and we shouldn’t drop our heads. We must learn our lessons (once and for all) and build on the positives. Hopefully we can do ourselves an honour against the 3 teams coming next, because you can easily say that they are the ones we’d like to beat the most.

Konstantin