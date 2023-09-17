“Arsenal weren’t brilliant” Hasselbaink reacts to Arsenal’s win

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has praised Arsenal for their ability to secure a victory in their match against Everton, even if they weren’t at their best. Arsenal had faced three consecutive defeats on their previous visits to Everton’s home ground, and Everton was seeking to make it a fourth consecutive home win against Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal recognised the importance of the match and the challenge they faced against a resilient Everton side. They worked hard to secure the win, with Leandro Trossard’s goal ultimately proving decisive, earning them a 1-0 victory.

The Gunners will now aim to build on their positive start to the season as they continue their pursuit of winning a trophy in the current campaign.

After the match, Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal weren’t brilliant but they were efficient. They were calculated, took their time with the corner with the goal, spoke about what to do, and they did it.

“Obviously, somebody needs to pop up with the goal, but they had the confidence that moment would come. In the past it’s been different for them, but they’re growing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

An opponent like Everton requires effectiveness to beat them. It was not a match that we needed to be flamboyant. We just needed to win and we got the job done.

