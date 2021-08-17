Arsenal & West Ham boosted as target’s asking price slashed by £10M

Manchester United are claimed to have slashed their asking price for Jesse Lingard, a player linked with both Arsenal and West Ham this summer.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive resurgence on loan last term, having not made it off the bench for United in the opening months of the campaign, he left to join the Hammers, and managed to score nine times and assist five in just 16 Premier League matches.

Despite his form and consistency in early 2021, he was then overlooked by Gareth Southgate for his star-studded England squad for Euro 2020, and has now been completely overlooked by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their opening match of the season against Leeds, making an exit seemingly more likely.

The Red Devils may well be more open to his sale with the latest reports in the Express claiming that the Red Devils will accept a £20 Million fee, £10 Million less than previously expected.

The Metro adds that all of Arsenal, Everton and West Ham could all be boosted by the latest update, with the Gunners currently actively looking for a new number 10.

Both Martin Odegaard and James Maddison have been the most strongly linked with joining our forwards this summer, but Lingard could well pose as a much better value option, although being the older player of the three could deter Mikel Arteta.

Patrick