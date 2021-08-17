Arsenal & West Ham boosted as target’s asking price slashed by £10M

Manchester United are claimed to have slashed their asking price for Jesse Lingard, a player linked with both Arsenal and West Ham this summer.
The midfielder enjoyed an impressive resurgence on loan last term, having not made it off the bench for United in the opening months of the campaign, he left to join the Hammers, and managed to score nine times and assist five in just 16 Premier League matches.
Despite his form and consistency in early 2021, he was then overlooked by Gareth Southgate for his star-studded England squad for Euro 2020, and has now been completely overlooked by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their opening match of the season against Leeds, making an exit seemingly more likely.
The Red Devils may well be more open to his sale with the latest reports in the Express claiming that the Red Devils will accept a £20 Million fee, £10 Million less than previously expected.
The Metro adds that all of Arsenal, Everton and West Ham could all be boosted by the latest update, with the Gunners currently actively looking for a new number 10.
Both Martin Odegaard and James Maddison have been the most strongly linked with joining our forwards this summer, but Lingard could well pose as a much better value option, although being the older player of the three could deter Mikel Arteta.
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
If true £20 is a bargain and a lot better prospect than odergaard. He actually scores and creates. A better player than people give him credit for but not with our coach, he will blunt his fire.
HA HA 20 mil.
Arsenal have a “profile” player in mind and he is
… under 24, preferably home grown, has a reasonable asking price and decent resale value Even better if he is free and from our own academy a la ESR and Saka.
Linguard is home grown but otherwise is far too old no resale value and 20m is just no where near Arsenals budget.
A season loan is not bulding for the future either.
I would be utterly astonished if this one was even being vaguely considered.
The likes of Cech, Luiz, Willian, make me believe this deal could easily happen haha!
If Jesse had to come to Arsenal than why did MA allow Willock to go? He is almost of the same profile like the United player, can score from midfield, can create, runs hard all game and most importantly our own Academy product. Willock should have never been sold.
Y shoud see how both players goals created.
Speed, dribbling, hardworking.
Jesse is more better than willoc for now.
Agree to some extent but firstly Arteta didn’t rate Willock and Lindegard is more versatile in positions he can play. I think he will go to West ham whatever.
Question: Why did Mikel Arteta wax lyrical about Houssem Aouar, when he was priced at £50+million, but is apparently now disinterested when priced at £20+million (same as Lingard)?
Because arteta is a cheque book coach. He only rate you when your price is at the highest.